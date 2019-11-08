TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes a shot at Conor McGregor, then says he wants to fight in New York in April

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 4, 2019.  Credit: AP/Jon Gambrell

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW - Khabib Nurmagomedov said Friday that Conor McGregor would need to win 10 straight fights to earn a rematch for his UFC title.

McGregor hasn't fought since Nurmagomedov beat him by submission for the UFC lightweight title in October last year.

The Irish fighter last month outlined his plan for two fights leading up to a rematch with the Russian.

That's not enough for Nurmagomedov.

"As for a rematch, to fight for a belt in the UFC, I remember I had something like nine or 10 fights. If he wins 10 fights in a row, then that's completely possible," Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov adds he's in negotiations to fight Tony Ferguson next, but wants it in New York rather than the UFC's preferred venue of Las Vegas.

That's because he disagrees with the Nevada State Athletic Commission's decision to fine and suspend him for a post-fight brawl after his bout with McGregor.

"They offered me to fight in Vegas in March, but I told them that if Vegas officially apologizes for wrongly fining me for that incident on October 6, 2018, then I'll fight there," he said.

"If not, then they can assign me to another date. As far as I know, they're planning in April to hold (a fight card) somewhere in New York, so I'm saying I'm ready for April, or March if Las Vegas apologizes."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones of the Giants walks on the Giants-Jets preview
Center Filip Chytil was given credit for the Scoring change credits Chytil with winner
Kristaps Porzingis interacts with Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina Porzingis, Ntilikina in starting lineup for first time
Nick Leddy of the New York Islanders skates Isles closing in on being at full strength again
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants watches Jets look to exploit Jones' turnover tendencies
New York City FC head coach Domenec Torrent NYCFC, Torrent part ways
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search