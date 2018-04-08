TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 223: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Wantagh's Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision in a lightweight title match at UFC 223 on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Barclays Center.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Wantagh's Al Iaquinta, in the blue shorts, went the distance and lost a unanimous decision to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates winning the lightweight title after beating Al Iaquinta in the main event at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Al Iaquinta prepares to enter the octagon to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the main event at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Trainer Ray Longo gives words of encouragement to Al Iaquinta before his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018.

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares to enter the octagon to fight Al Iaquinta for the lightweight title in the main event at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018.

