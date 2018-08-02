TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

NYC's Lyman Good to face Sultan Aliev in UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden

Welterweights Lyman Good and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Welterweights Lyman Good and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos fight during the UFC Long Island prelims at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on July 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com
A year ago, at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Lyman Good put on a wildly entertaining show against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Good lost that bout at UFC Long Island but earned a $50,000 bonus for fight of the night — a small though financially notable consolation for losing in front of the home crowd.

Good, from New York City, will get a second opportunity to perform close to home. He is scheduled to face Sultan Aliev in a welterweight bout at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3, a UFC official said.

This will be the third UFC fight for Good (19-4, 1 no contest) since he signed with the promotion in 2015. Good was supposed to fight on the UFC’s first card at MSG in 2016 but was pulled from the event after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency flagged him for a potential anti-doping violation. Good accepted a six-month sanction in April 2017 after USADA determined the positive test came from a contaminated supplement.

Aliev (14-3) has lost two of his three UFC bouts since his promotional debut in January 2015. He last fought in May and lost by TKO by doctor’s stoppage in the second round to Warlley Alves.

