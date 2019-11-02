Lyman Good began his mixed martial arts career 15 years ago. He’s been at the top of the card as a champion before, as well as near the bottom as a prelim fighter.

So why, at age 34, does the New York City-raised Good keep going in perhaps the most physical sport there is?

“Love,” Good said during UFC 244 fight week. “Love for the sport. I feel that even at this age in my career and how long I've been doing it for, the sport also has a love for me, because I feel like it does something to me and my personality.”

At UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, the relationship was mutual. Good crafted a pristine striking display as he defeated welterweight Chance Rencountre via technical knockout 2:03 in the third round.

“I was throwing bombs and landing hard and with confidence behind my punches,” Good said after the fight. “I feel like I always have it in me, it’s just a matter of confidence.”

That didn’t seem to be a problem on this night for Good (21-5, 1 no contest). He picked apart Rencountre (14-4) from the outset, establishing his range and distance against the taller, longer Rencountre.

“What I was feeling was more of my range, my ability to use my speed and just popping a lot of good jabs,” Good said. “Once I found my range, it was only a matter of time where he eventually succumbed to my power. I felt my punches landing more flush, more clean.”

Good opened the bout by landing powerful kicks to Rencountre’s lead leg and crisp, solid punches to the head. He closed the fight with a high right leg kick that was partially blocked, then a powerful straight right that dropped Rencountre.

“One of the things I have a hard time with is the right mindset going into fights,” Good said. “My tools, my skillset, my abilities are always there. But sometimes, if I don’t have my head right that night, it shows.”

That was not a problem Saturday night.