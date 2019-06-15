Lyoto Machida wants to fight for a Bellator world title next. He’s indifferent on the division, though. Light heavyweight or middleweight is cool with him. As long as there’s championship gold on the line, Machida will be fine.

Machida took the necessary next step on that path on Friday night, beating Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout at Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden.

Machida finished Sonnen with a series of strikes to his grounded opponent, and referee Todd Anderson stopped the bout 22 seconds in the second round. Machida had landed a flying knee to the incoming Sonnen (31-17-1) that dropped him and led to the finishing sequence.

It was the fourth straight win for Machida, the last two under the Bellator banner after a long career in the UFC.

“I felt really good tonight,” said the 41-year-old Machida after the bout.

Machida (26-8) also connected with a flying knee three minutes into the first round that dropped Sonnen. Sonnen was attempting a right hook and had dropped his head to the left, leaving himself wide open for Machida's knee. Machida rushed in to try to finish the fight then and landed a good series of strikes. Sonnen was able to withstand the attack and finish out the round.

"I had a hell of a lot of fun," Sonnen, 42, said. "I had a good run. Scott Coker gave me a five-fight deal. He let me honor all five fights, and ladies gentleman, I’m walking out. I appreciate the memories and goodbye."

And with that, "The American Gangster" retired from MMA.