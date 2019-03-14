TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor sued in South Florida

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department shows Conor McGregor. Authorities say mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo. A Miami Beach police report says the 30-year-old McGregor was arrested Monday, March 11, 2019 and charged with robbery and criminal mischief. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

MIAMI - Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor is facing a civil lawsuit after being charged in South Florida with stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo.

Miami-Dade County court records show that 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak filed a lawsuit seeking more than $15,000 on Thursday, accusing 30-year-old McCregor of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Miami Beach police say McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach early Monday morning when Abdirzak attempted to take a picture of McGregor. Police say McGregor slapped the phone out of Abdirzak's hand and then stomped on it several times. Investigators say McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area. McGregor was later arrested on robbery and criminal mischief charges.

McGregor's criminal defense attorney called the lawsuit "a quick effort seeking a payday."

Associated
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets place kicker Chandler Catanzaro watches a successful Jets sign kicker Chandler Catanzaro
Aaron Judge homers in the seventh inning HR Derby's new $1 million prize doesn't entice Judge
The Rangers' Chris Kreider walks to the dressing Kreider fined $5G for elbowing Pettersson
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during a split-squad scrimmage Travis d'Arnaud takes a step forward for Mets
Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler throws a bullpen session Zack Wheeler picking up where he left off
Anders Lee of the Islanders celebrates his third-period Anders Lee nets late winner as Isles defeat Canadiens