ONE Championship: Ben Askren vs. Shinya Aoki

Ben Askren needed just 57 seconds to successfully defend his ONE Championship welterweight title against Shinya Aoki at ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Nov. 24, 2017, in Singapore. Askren won by TKO from strikes in what could have been his last pro fight.

“I think this is it,” Askren said. “If I get the opportunity to prove I’m number one, then I’ll take the opportunity. I don’t need any more money. I just want to show the fans that I’m the best welterweight in the world. Other than that, I’m out.”

Ben Askren walks toward the cage to defend his ONE Championship welterweight title against Shinya Aoki at ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Nov. 24, 2017, in Singapore.

Ben Askren successfully defended his ONE Championship welterweight title with a first-round stoppage of Shinya Aoki at ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Nov. 24, 2017, in Singapore. Askren won by TKO in 57 seconds.

