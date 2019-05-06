TODAY'S PAPER
PFL 1 fight card at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

Kayla Harrison applies an armbar submission to Brittney

Kayla Harrison applies an armbar submission to Brittney Elkin in their women's lightweight bout at PFL 2 on June 21, 2018, at the Chicago Theater in Chicago. Photo Credit: PFL Media

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The first event in the Professional Fighters League's second season takes place Thursday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and will be headlined by Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA in judo.

The card will showcase the women's lightweights and men's welterweight divisions

PFL 1 on ESPN+, 6:30 p.m Eastern

Women’s Lightweight: Roberta Samad (4-1) vs. Moriel Charneski (3-5)
Welterweight: Andre Fialho (10-1) vs. Chris Curtis (20-5)
Welterweight: Gamzat Khiramagomedov (6-0) vs. Glaico Franca (19-5)
Women’s Lightweight: Genah Fabian  (1-0) vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel (4-0)
Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (Brazil) (13-2-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (Serbia) (16-8-2)

PFL 1 on ESPN2, 9 p.m. 

Welterweight: Sadibou Sy (7-4-1) vs. David Michaud (15-4)
Women’s Lightweight: Sarah Kaufman (20-4-0, 1 NC) vs. Morgan Frier (4-1)
Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (17-6) vs. Zane Kamaka (13-3)
Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov (23-5) vs. John Howard (27-14-1)
Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (3-0) vs. Larissa Pacheco (11-2)

