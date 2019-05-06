The first event in the Professional Fighters League's second season takes place Thursday at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and will be headlined by Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA in judo.

The card will showcase the women's lightweights and men's welterweight divisions

PFL 1 on ESPN+, 6:30 p.m Eastern

Women’s Lightweight: Roberta Samad (4-1) vs. Moriel Charneski (3-5)

Welterweight: Andre Fialho (10-1) vs. Chris Curtis (20-5)

Welterweight: Gamzat Khiramagomedov (6-0) vs. Glaico Franca (19-5)

Women’s Lightweight: Genah Fabian (1-0) vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel (4-0)

Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (Brazil) (13-2-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (Serbia) (16-8-2)

PFL 1 on ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Welterweight: Sadibou Sy (7-4-1) vs. David Michaud (15-4)

Women’s Lightweight: Sarah Kaufman (20-4-0, 1 NC) vs. Morgan Frier (4-1)

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (17-6) vs. Zane Kamaka (13-3)

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov (23-5) vs. John Howard (27-14-1)

Women’s Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (3-0) vs. Larissa Pacheco (11-2)