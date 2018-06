Scenes from the open workouts ahead of Professional Fighters League 1 held outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Bas Rutten speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

PFL co-president Carlos Silva speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Timur Valiev works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Lance Palmer works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Trainer Keith Trimble works with Andre Harrison at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Jake Heun speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison looks on at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Lance Palmer works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Lance Palmer works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Jake Heun speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Timur Valiev works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Timur Valiev works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Trainer Keith Trimble works with Andre Harrison at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Lance Palmer works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Lance Palmer speaks at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Andre Harrison works out at the open workout for Professional Fighters League 1 outside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.