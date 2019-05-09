PFL 1 results and standings
PFL kicked off its second season on Thursday night at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, the first of three events in the next four weeks at the Long Island venue.
Below are the results from PFL 1, which featured the women's lightweight and men's welterweight divisions.
PFL 1 women's lightweight results
Roberta Samad def. Moriel Charneski by unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.
Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel
Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
Women's lightweight standings
Roberta Samad, 3
Genah Fabian
Bobbi Jo Dalziel
Sarah Kaufman
Morgan Frier
Kayla Harrison
Larissa Pacheco
Moriel Charneski, 0
PFL 1 men's welterweight results
Chris Curtis def. Andre Fialho via TKO, round 3, 4:17.
Glaico Franca def. Gamzat Khiramagomedov via submission (rear-naked choke), round 1, 4:06.
Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic
Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud
Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. John Howard
Men's welterweight standings
Glaico Franca, 6
Chris Curtis, 4
*Ray Cooper III, 3
Handesson Ferreira
Bojan Velickovic
Sadibou Sy
David Michaud
Magomed Magomedkerimov
John Howard
Andre Fialho, 0
Gamzat Khiramagomedov, 0
*Zane Kamaka, 0
* Kamaka missed weight, so according to PFL rules, he is ineligible to receive any points for this fight. Cooper was awarded three points in the walkover since Kamaka missed weight.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.