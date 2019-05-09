PFL 1 results and standings

PFL kicked off its second season on Thursday night at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, the first of three events in the next four weeks at the Long Island venue.

Below are the results from PFL 1, which featured the women's lightweight and men's welterweight divisions.

PFL 1 women's lightweight results

Roberta Samad def. Moriel Charneski by unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

Genah Fabian vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel

Sarah Kaufman vs. Morgan Frier

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Women's lightweight standings

Roberta Samad, 3

Genah Fabian

Bobbi Jo Dalziel

Sarah Kaufman

Morgan Frier

Kayla Harrison

Larissa Pacheco

Moriel Charneski, 0

PFL 1 men's welterweight results

Chris Curtis def. Andre Fialho via TKO, round 3, 4:17.

Glaico Franca def. Gamzat Khiramagomedov via submission (rear-naked choke), round 1, 4:06.

Handesson Ferreira vs. Bojan Velickovic

Sadibou Sy vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. Zane Kamaka

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. John Howard

Men's welterweight standings

Glaico Franca, 6

Chris Curtis, 4

*Ray Cooper III, 3

Handesson Ferreira

Bojan Velickovic

Sadibou Sy

David Michaud

Magomed Magomedkerimov

John Howard

Andre Fialho, 0

Gamzat Khiramagomedov, 0

*Zane Kamaka, 0

* Kamaka missed weight, so according to PFL rules, he is ineligible to receive any points for this fight. Cooper was awarded three points in the walkover since Kamaka missed weight.