PFL 2: Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties

Freeport native Andre Harrison fought Peter Petties in a featherweight bout at PFL 2 on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by decision in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by decision in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison fights Peter Petties in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by decision in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by decision in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by decision in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison fights Peter Petties in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by decision in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison fights Peter Petties in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Andre Harrison, top, fights Peter Petties in a featherweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.