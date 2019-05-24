TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 2: Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Islip native Chris Wade fought Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout at PFL 2 on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Looking over at his opponent, Chris Wade defeated
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade looks across the cage in a lightweight bout against Nate Andrews during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Chris Wade gets ready to start as he
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade gets ready to start his lightweight bout against Nate Andrews during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Leg kick by Chris Wade who defeated Nate
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade kicks Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Chris Wade defeated Nate Andrews by decision during
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade fights Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Chris Wade defeated Nate Andrews by decision during
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade reacts after defeating Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Chris Wade (left) defeated Nate Andrews by decision
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade, left, fights Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Superman punch by Chris Wade who defeated Nate
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade punces Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Chris Wade defeated Nate Andrews by decision during
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade fights Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Chris Wade kicks Nate Andrews in a lightweight
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Chris Wade kicks Nate Andrews in a lightweight bout during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Chris Wade defeated Nate Andrews by decision during LI's Wade wins in front of home crowd at PFL 2
Andre Harrison reacts after defeating Peter Petties by LI's Harrison wins unanimous decision at PFL 2
5/23/19: Hicks' late walk gives Yankees 6-5 victory Highlights: Yankees 6, Orioles 5
Carlos Gomez of the Mets celebrates his eighth-inning Best: Mets may have given themselves some life again
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 13: New York Hodges' platooning worked wonders for 1969 Mets
5/23/19: Gomez's 3-run HR in 8th lifts Mets Highlights: Mets 6, Nationals 4
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search