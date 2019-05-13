PFL 2 fight card at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
The Professional Fighters League hosts its second of three events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, featuring a pair of Long Island fighters.
Below is a look at the PFL 2 fight card showing featherweights and lightweights.
On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.
Featherweight: Steven Siler (32-18-1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Featherweight: Damon Jackson (16-2-1) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (13-0)
Featherweight: Alexandre Bezerra (22-6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (13-1)
Lightweight: Natan Schulte (15-3-1) vs. Bao Yincang (12-6-1)
On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight
Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (22-3-1) vs. Loik Radzhabov (11-0)
Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (16-2) vs. Ylies Djiroun (16-4)
Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (20-9) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (33-1)
Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev (17-4) vs. Carlao Silva (11-1)
Lightweight: Ramsey Nijem (10-7) vs. Ronys Torres (37-6)
Featherweight: Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties (10-1)
Lightweight: Chris Wade (14-5) vs. Nate Andrews (15-1)
Featherweight: Lance Palmer (17-3) vs. Alex Gilpin (12-1)
