TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 2 fight card at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

Andre Harrison, left, hits Nazareno Malegarie during a

Andre Harrison, left, hits Nazareno Malegarie during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday/Yeong-Ung Yang

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The Professional Fighters League hosts its second of three events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, featuring a pair of Long Island fighters.

Below is a look at the PFL 2 fight card showing featherweights and lightweights.

On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.

Featherweight: Steven Siler (32-18-1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (16-2-1) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (13-0)

Featherweight: Alexandre Bezerra (22-6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (13-1)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (15-3-1) vs. Bao Yincang (12-6-1)

On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (22-3-1) vs. Loik Radzhabov (11-0)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (16-2) vs. Ylies Djiroun (16-4)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (20-9) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (33-1)

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev  (17-4) vs. Carlao Silva  (11-1)

Lightweight: Ramsey Nijem (10-7) vs. Ronys Torres (37-6)

Featherweight: Andre Harrison  vs. Peter Petties (10-1)

Lightweight: Chris Wade (14-5) vs. Nate Andrews (15-1)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (17-3) vs. Alex Gilpin  (12-1)

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen at spring training Evaluating the Mets' offseason moves
Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks with the Knicks must be prepared for a pick other than No. 1
Miguel Andujar of the Yankees before a game Miguel Andujar back on the IL for Yankees
Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis practices before a game Mavs say Porzingis involved in incident in native Latvia
Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa delivers against the Mariners Yanks' Cessa to start in place of injured Loaisiga
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold approaches center Jonotthan Harrison Darnold's comfort level aids center Harrison
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search