The Professional Fighters League hosts its second of three events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, featuring a pair of Long Island fighters.

Below is a look at the PFL 2 fight card showing featherweights and lightweights.

On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.

Featherweight: Steven Siler (32-18-1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (16-2-1) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (13-0)

Featherweight: Alexandre Bezerra (22-6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (13-1)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (15-3-1) vs. Bao Yincang (12-6-1)

On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (22-3-1) vs. Loik Radzhabov (11-0)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (16-2) vs. Ylies Djiroun (16-4)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (20-9) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (33-1)

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev (17-4) vs. Carlao Silva (11-1)

Lightweight: Ramsey Nijem (10-7) vs. Ronys Torres (37-6)

Featherweight: Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties (10-1)

Lightweight: Chris Wade (14-5) vs. Nate Andrews (15-1)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (17-3) vs. Alex Gilpin (12-1)