First up, father. Next up, fighter.

Islip’s Chris Wade was among the last of 23 fighters to weigh in Wednesday morning at the Long Island Marriott for PFL 2 the next night across the walkway at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Wade, one of two Island-based fighters on the card, had to make a stop in between home where he was cutting the remaining ounces needed to fight and the hotel where he had to stand on the official scale. He had to drop off his daughter, Haleigh, at her school.

“She woke up and saw me sweating in my sauna suit,” Wade said. “She said, ‘Daddy, you’re sweating. You’re supposed to get strong for your fight.’”

Wade made weight without a problem, coming in at 155.4 pounds for his lightweight bout against Nate Andrews (155.6) on Thursday night. Freeport’s Andre Harrison also made weight at 145.8 for his featherweight bout against Peter Petties (144.6).

Not everyone accomplished that first task required to earn points in the PFL’s regular season. Alexandre Bezerra weighed in at 155 pounds, far above the 146-pound limit for featherweight. Alexandre Almeida came in at 147 pounds. Their original opponents, Jeremy Kennedy and Luis Rafael Laurentino, both weighed in at 145.4 pounds and will face each other. Bezerra and Almeida, both of whom made the PFL playoffs last season, will not fight on Thursday.

Below are the results of Wednesday’s official weigh-ins, with ceremonial weigh-ins scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Coliseum.

On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.

Featherweight: Steven Siler (145.4) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (145.6)

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (145.2) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8)

Featherweight: Alexandre Bezerra* (155) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.4)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (155) vs. Bao Yincang (154.8)

On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (154.8) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.6)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (155.6) vs. Ylies Djiroun (155.4)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida* (147) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (145.4)

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev (155.4) vs. Carlao Silva (154.8)

Lightweight: Ramsey Nijem (154.4) vs. Ronys Torres**

Featherweight: Andre Harrison (145.8) vs. Peter Petties (144.6)

Lightweight: Chris Wade (155.4) vs. Nate Andrews (155.6)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (145.2) vs. Alex Gilpin (145.4)

* missed weight

** not medically cleared

