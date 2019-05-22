TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
66° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Islip's Chris Wade, Freeport's Andre Harrison make weight for PFL 2

Andre Harrison, left, hits Nazareno Malegarie during a

Andre Harrison, left, hits Nazareno Malegarie during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday/Yeong-Ung Yang

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

First up, father. Next up, fighter.

Islip’s Chris Wade was among the last of 23 fighters to weigh in Wednesday morning at the Long Island Marriott for PFL 2 the next night across the walkway at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Wade, one of two Island-based fighters on the card, had to make a stop in between home where he was cutting the remaining ounces needed to fight and the hotel where he had to stand on the official scale. He had to drop off his daughter, Haleigh, at her school.

“She woke up and saw me sweating in my sauna suit,” Wade said. “She said, ‘Daddy, you’re sweating. You’re supposed to get strong for your fight.’”

Wade made weight without a problem, coming in at 155.4 pounds for his lightweight bout against Nate Andrews (155.6) on Thursday night. Freeport’s Andre Harrison also made weight at 145.8 for his featherweight bout against Peter Petties (144.6).

Not everyone accomplished that first task required to earn points in the PFL’s regular season. Alexandre Bezerra weighed in at 155 pounds, far above the 146-pound limit for featherweight. Alexandre Almeida came in at 147 pounds. Their original opponents, Jeremy Kennedy and Luis Rafael Laurentino, both weighed in at 145.4 pounds and will face each other. Bezerra and Almeida, both of whom made the PFL playoffs last season, will not fight on Thursday.

Below are the results of Wednesday’s official weigh-ins, with ceremonial weigh-ins scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Coliseum.

On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.

Featherweight: Steven Siler (145.4) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (145.6)

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (145.2) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8)

Featherweight: Alexandre Bezerra* (155) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.4)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (155) vs. Bao Yincang (154.8)

On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (154.8) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.6)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (155.6) vs. Ylies Djiroun (155.4)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida* (147) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (145.4)

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev (155.4) vs. Carlao Silva (154.8)

Lightweight: Ramsey Nijem (154.4) vs. Ronys Torres**

Featherweight: Andre Harrison (145.8) vs. Peter Petties (144.6)

Lightweight: Chris Wade (155.4) vs. Nate Andrews (155.6)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (145.2) vs. Alex Gilpin (145.4)

* missed weight
** not medically cleared

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations 'Dreams do come true' for Rangers president Davidson
Former Jet Joe Namath arrives ahead of their Namath grateful to those who helped him get sober 
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier, right, celebrates with Highlights: Yankees 11, Orioles 4
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets Highlights: Mets 6, Nationals 5
Clint Fazier crushes a pair of home runs Highlights: Frazier's two-HR game
Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo sets up to Nimmo to have MRI after neck stiffness resurfaces
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search