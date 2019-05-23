TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 2 results and standings for featherweights and lightweights

Steven Siler (right) loses by decision against Gadzhi

Steven Siler (right) loses by decision against Gadzhi Rabadanov during the Professional Fighters League at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on May 23, 2019. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Results from the Professional Fighters League second event of the 2019 season at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23.

PFL 2 featherweight results

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27.

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Damon Jackson via knockout (flying knee), round 1, 0:10.

Luis Rafael Laurentino def. Jeremy Kennedy via TKO (head kick, punches), round 1, 0:23.

Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties

Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin

Featherweight standings

Movlid Khaybulaev 6

Luis Rafael Laurentino 6

Gadzhi Rabadanov 3

Andre Harrison

Peter Petties

Lance Palmer

Alex Gilpin

Steven Siler 0

Jeremy Kennedy 0

Damon Jackson 0

Alexandre Almeida 0

Alexandre Bezerra 0

PFL 2 lightweight results

Natan Schulte vs. Bao Yincang

Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov

Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun

Akhmed Aliev vs. Carlao Silva

Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews
 

Lightweight standings

Ramsey Nijem 3

Natan Schulte

Bao Yincang

Rashid Magomedov

Loik Radzhabov

Islam Mamedov

Ylies Djiroun

Akhmed Aliev

Carlao Silva

Chris Wade

Nate Andrews

Ronys Torres 0

