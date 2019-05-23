PFL 2 results and standings for featherweights and lightweights
Results from the Professional Fighters League second event of the 2019 season at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23.
PFL 2 featherweight results
Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27.
Movlid Khaybulaev def. Damon Jackson via knockout (flying knee), round 1, 0:10.
Luis Rafael Laurentino def. Jeremy Kennedy via TKO (head kick, punches), round 1, 0:23.
Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties
Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin
Featherweight standings
Movlid Khaybulaev 6
Luis Rafael Laurentino 6
Gadzhi Rabadanov 3
Andre Harrison
Peter Petties
Lance Palmer
Alex Gilpin
Steven Siler 0
Jeremy Kennedy 0
Damon Jackson 0
Alexandre Almeida 0
Alexandre Bezerra 0
PFL 2 lightweight results
Natan Schulte vs. Bao Yincang
Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov
Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun
Akhmed Aliev vs. Carlao Silva
Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews
Lightweight standings
Ramsey Nijem 3
Natan Schulte
Bao Yincang
Rashid Magomedov
Loik Radzhabov
Islam Mamedov
Ylies Djiroun
Akhmed Aliev
Carlao Silva
Chris Wade
Nate Andrews
Ronys Torres 0
