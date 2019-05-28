Damon Jackson, who suffered a vicious knockout by flying knee that had played on a loop since last Thursday night when it occurred, received a 90-day medical suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission.

It was the longest such suspension issued by NYSAC for PFL 2, which took place on May 23 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. NYSAC's medical suspensions were made available on Tuesday.

Movlid Khaybulaev was the featherweight who delivered the knockout knee in PFL-record 10 seconds. He was suspended seven days.

Jeremy Kennedy, a featherweight who was knocked out by Luis Rafael Laurentino in 23 seconds, received a 60-day suspension.

How the suspension will affect Jackson's next scheduled regular-season bouts at PFL 5 on July 25 in Atlantic City is unclear. No decision has been made on Jackson's status yet, a PFL spokesman told Newsday. Fighters can appeal to the commission for a reduction in their suspension.

Below are the medical suspensions for each fighter on the PFL 2 card:

7 days

Steven Siler

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gadzhi Rabadanov

Movlid Khaybulaev

Luis Rafael Laurentino

Rashid Magomedov

Loik Radzhabov

Islam Namedov

Ylies Djiroun

Akhmed Aliev

Andre Harrison

Peter Petties

Chris Wade

Lance Palmer

Alex Gilpin

14 days

Natan Schulte

Nate Andrews

30 days

Bao Yincang

Carlao Silva

60 days

Jeremy Kennedy

90 days

Damon Jackson