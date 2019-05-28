TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 2 medical suspensions: Damon Jackson gets 90 days after vicious knockout

Jackson suffered a vicious knockout by flying knee in the first 10 seconds of his match against Movlid Khaybulaev on May 23.

Movlid Khaybulaev defeated Damon Jackson via knockout (flying

Movlid Khaybulaev defeated Damon Jackson via knockout (flying knee) 10 seconds into the first round at PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on May 23, 2019. It was the fastest knockout in PFL history. Photo Credit: PFL Media

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Damon Jackson, who suffered a vicious knockout by flying knee that had played on a loop since last Thursday night when it occurred, received a 90-day medical suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission.

It was the longest such suspension issued by NYSAC for PFL 2, which took place on May 23 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. NYSAC's medical suspensions were made available on Tuesday.

Movlid Khaybulaev was the featherweight who delivered the knockout knee in PFL-record 10 seconds. He was suspended seven days.

Jeremy Kennedy, a featherweight who was knocked out by Luis Rafael Laurentino in 23 seconds, received a 60-day suspension.

How the suspension will affect Jackson's next scheduled regular-season bouts at PFL 5 on July 25 in Atlantic City is unclear. No decision has been made on Jackson's status yet, a PFL spokesman told Newsday. Fighters can appeal to the commission for a reduction in their suspension.

Below are the medical suspensions for each fighter on the PFL 2 card:

7 days

Steven Siler

Gadzhi Rabadanov

Movlid Khaybulaev

Luis Rafael Laurentino

Rashid Magomedov

Loik Radzhabov

Islam Namedov

Ylies Djiroun

Akhmed Aliev

Andre Harrison

Peter Petties

Chris Wade

Lance Palmer

Alex Gilpin

14 days

Natan Schulte

Nate Andrews

30 days

Bao Yincang

Carlao Silva

60 days

Jeremy Kennedy

90 days

Damon Jackson

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

