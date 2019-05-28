PFL 2 medical suspensions: Damon Jackson gets 90 days after vicious knockout
Jackson suffered a vicious knockout by flying knee in the first 10 seconds of his match against Movlid Khaybulaev on May 23.
Damon Jackson, who suffered a vicious knockout by flying knee that had played on a loop since last Thursday night when it occurred, received a 90-day medical suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission.
It was the longest such suspension issued by NYSAC for PFL 2, which took place on May 23 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. NYSAC's medical suspensions were made available on Tuesday.
Movlid Khaybulaev was the featherweight who delivered the knockout knee in PFL-record 10 seconds. He was suspended seven days.
Jeremy Kennedy, a featherweight who was knocked out by Luis Rafael Laurentino in 23 seconds, received a 60-day suspension.
How the suspension will affect Jackson's next scheduled regular-season bouts at PFL 5 on July 25 in Atlantic City is unclear. No decision has been made on Jackson's status yet, a PFL spokesman told Newsday. Fighters can appeal to the commission for a reduction in their suspension.
Below are the medical suspensions for each fighter on the PFL 2 card:
7 days
Steven Siler
Gadzhi Rabadanov
Movlid Khaybulaev
Luis Rafael Laurentino
Rashid Magomedov
Loik Radzhabov
Islam Namedov
Ylies Djiroun
Akhmed Aliev
Lance Palmer
Alex Gilpin
14 days
Natan Schulte
30 days
Bao Yincang
Carlao Silva
60 days
90 days
Damon Jackson
