SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Steven Siler (right) loses by decision against Gadzhi
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Steven Siler, right, loses by decision against Gadzhi Rabadanov during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Steven Siler (right) loses by decision against Gadzhi
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Steven Siler, right, loses by decision against Gadzhi Rabadanov during PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Gadzhi Rabadanov goes for the rear-naked choke against
Photo Credit: PFL Media/Ryan Loco

Gadzhi Rabadanov goes for the rear-naked choke against Steven Siler in a featherweight bout at PFL 2 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

