The Professional Fighters League has rescheduled its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic and moved it to the spring of 2021.

The mixed martial arts league also announced Monday that it will pay its fighters a monthly stipend this year to help support them and their families in 2020.

“PFL is a global MMA league with athletes from over 25 countries, and our decision is guided by the health and safety of our fighters, fans, partners, and event personnel," PFL chief executive Peter Murray said in Monday's news release.

The PFL is the first MMA company to shut down for the entire calendar year. UFC has postponed a number of events but president Dana White is determined to keep promoting fights this year, with May 9 set to be the next possible fight event. Bellator, One Championship and regional promotions all face uncertain times ahead and have canceled or postponed bouts already.

The PFL operates in a traditional sports league format, with a regular season, playoffs and championship, as opposed to other MMA promotions such as the UFC and Bellator who host individual events. The winners of each weight class championship earn a $1 million prize. This was to be the PFL's third season, and second with ESPN as its broadcast partner.

PFL also expects to develop original programming for ESPN this year.

“PFL has always been focused on delivering the best made-for-TV MMA product and we will continue to deliver the most innovative fight experience going forward," Murray said. Fans can also look forward to PFL elevating our roster with new championship caliber fighter signings such as Rory MacDonald."