PFL 3 fight card at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
The last of three Professional Fighters League events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum takes place on Thursday, June 6. Below is the latest fight card heading into the week.
Weigh-ins are scheduled for Wednesday.
PFL 3 card on ESPN+, 9 p.m. Eastern
Light heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi
Heavyweight: Kelvin Tiller vs. Muhammed Dereese
Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily
Heavyweight: Jared Rosholt vs. Denis Goltsov
Heavyweight: Valdrin Istrefi vs. Ali Isaev
Light heavyweight: Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov
Light heavyweight: Ronny Markes vs. Sigi Pesaleli
Light heavyweight: Rashid Yusupov vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin
PFL 3 card on ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso
Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson
Heavyweight: Ante Delija vs. Carl Seumanutafa
Light heavyweight: Dan Spohn vs. Bozigit Ataev
