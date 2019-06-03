TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 3 fight card at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The last of three Professional Fighters League events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum takes place on Thursday, June 6. Below is the latest fight card heading into the week.

Weigh-ins are scheduled for Wednesday.

PFL 3 card on ESPN+, 9 p.m. Eastern

Light heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi

Heavyweight: Kelvin Tiller vs. Muhammed Dereese

Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily

Heavyweight: Jared Rosholt vs. Denis Goltsov

Heavyweight: Valdrin Istrefi vs. Ali Isaev

Light heavyweight: Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov

Light heavyweight: Ronny Markes vs. Sigi Pesaleli

Light heavyweight: Rashid Yusupov vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin

PFL 3 card on ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso

Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson

Heavyweight: Ante Delija vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Light heavyweight: Dan Spohn vs. Bozigit Ataev

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

