SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 3 results and standings: Light heavyweights and heavyweights

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
The last of three Professional Fighters League events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum took place Thursday night. This event showcases the PFL’s heavyweights and light heavyweights.

PFL 3 results: Light heavyweight

Bozigit Ataev def. Dan Spohn via knockout, round 1, 3:25

Ataev connected with a right uppercut after a knee from Spohn missed that dropped Spohn and led to the knockdown and ground-and-pound finishing sequence. Ataev connected on 24 of 26 strikes, including 10 of 12 on the ground.

Rashid Yusupov vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin

Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson

Ronny Markes vs. Sigi Pesaleli

Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi

PFL light heavyweight standings

Bozigit Ataev 6

Sigi Pesaleli* 3

Rashid Yusupov

Mikhail Mokhnatkin

Maxim Grishin

Jordan Johnson

Rakim Cleveland

Viktor Nemkov

Vinny Magalhaes

Emiliano Sordi

Dan Spohn 0

Ronny Markes* 0

* Markes missed weight, so per PFL rules, he receives zero points and his opponent, Pesaleli automatically is awared three points for the walkover.

PFL 3 results: Heavyweight

Ante Delija vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso

Valdrin Istrefi vs. Ali Isaev

Jared Rosholt vs. Denis Goltsov

Satoshi Ishii  vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily

Kelvin Tiller vs. Muhammed Dereese

PFL heavyweight standings

Ante Delija

Carl Seumanutafa

Alex Nicholson

Francimar Barroso

Valdrin Istrefi

Ali Isaev

Jared Rosholt

Denis Goltsov

Satoshi Ishii

Zeke Tuinei-Wily

Kelvin Tiller

Muhammed Dereese

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

