PFL 3 results and standings: Light heavyweights and heavyweights
The last of three Professional Fighters League events at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum took place Thursday night. This event showcases the PFL’s heavyweights and light heavyweights.
PFL 3 results: Light heavyweight
Bozigit Ataev def. Dan Spohn via knockout, round 1, 3:25
Ataev connected with a right uppercut after a knee from Spohn missed that dropped Spohn and led to the knockdown and ground-and-pound finishing sequence. Ataev connected on 24 of 26 strikes, including 10 of 12 on the ground.
Rashid Yusupov vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin
Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson
Ronny Markes vs. Sigi Pesaleli
Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov
Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi
PFL light heavyweight standings
Bozigit Ataev 6
Sigi Pesaleli* 3
Rashid Yusupov
Mikhail Mokhnatkin
Maxim Grishin
Jordan Johnson
Rakim Cleveland
Viktor Nemkov
Vinny Magalhaes
Emiliano Sordi
Dan Spohn 0
Ronny Markes* 0
* Markes missed weight, so per PFL rules, he receives zero points and his opponent, Pesaleli automatically is awared three points for the walkover.
PFL 3 results: Heavyweight
Ante Delija vs. Carl Seumanutafa
Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso
Valdrin Istrefi vs. Ali Isaev
Jared Rosholt vs. Denis Goltsov
Satoshi Ishii vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily
Kelvin Tiller vs. Muhammed Dereese
PFL heavyweight standings
Ante Delija
Carl Seumanutafa
Alex Nicholson
Francimar Barroso
Valdrin Istrefi
Ali Isaev
Jared Rosholt
Denis Goltsov
Satoshi Ishii
Zeke Tuinei-Wily
Kelvin Tiller
Muhammed Dereese
