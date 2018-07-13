TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 4 fight card for Nassau Coliseum

Andre Harrison defeated Jumabieke Tuerxun at PFL 1

Andre Harrison defeated Jumabieke Tuerxun at PFL 1 held at Madison Square Garden on June 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com
Print

The Professional Fighters League brings its fourth event of the regular season to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, July 19. The card features featherweights and heavyweights.

Below is a look at the fight card and the point standings as these two divisions will conclude their regular season. The top eight fighters in the standings after their second bouts qualify for the postseason this fall.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHTS AT PFL 4

Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie

Lance Palmer vs. Juma Tuerxun

Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler

Magomed Idrisov vs. Bekbulat Magomedov

Marcos Galvao vs. Max Coga

Timur Valiev vs. Lee Coville

FEATHERWEIGHT POINT STANDINGS

1. Alexandre Almeida 6 (1-0)

2. Steven Siler 6 (1-0)

3. Lance Palmer 5 (1-0)

4. Andre Harrison 3 (1-0)

5. Timur Valiev 3 (1-0)

6. Nazareno Malegarie 3 (1-0)

7. Marcos Galvao 0 (0-1)

8. Max Coga 0 (0-1)

9. Juma Tuerxun 0 (0-1)

10. Bekbulat Magomedov  0 (0-1)

11. Magomed Idrisov 0 (0-1)

12. Lee Coville 0 (0-1)

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS AT PFL 4

Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May

Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins

Jared Rosholt vs. Kelvin Tiller

Josh Copeland vs. Shawn Jordan

HEAVYWEIGHT POINT STANDINGS

1. Kelvin Tiller (1-0)

2. Francimar Barroso (1-0)

3. Jack May 6 (1-0)

4. Alex Nicholson 5 (1-0)

5. Jared Rosholt 3 (1-0)

6. Philipe Lins 3 (1-0)

7. Valdrin Istrefi 0 (0-1)

8. Jake Heun 0 (0-1)

9. Josh Copeland 0 (0-1)

10. Daniel Gallemore 0 (0-1)

11. Caio Alencar 0 (0-1)

12. Shawn Jordan 0 (0-1)

(Note: Istrefi, Heun, Gallemore and Allencar llikely will fight at an upcoming PFL event).

PFL 5 also is scheduled for Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 2.

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up as he DeGrom not calling out Mets hitters for lack of support
Nets guard Jeremy Lin reacts after sinking a Nets trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks, source confirms
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch Steven Matz keeps Mets in it, but pen falters again
The Mets' Jacob deGrom is greeted in the Callaway: DeGrom should start All-Star Game
Yankees' Brett Gardner watches his two-run home run Gardner hits two homers as Yankees top Indians
Greg Bird of the Yankees runs to first Bird starting to make impact