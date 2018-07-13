PFL 4 fight card for Nassau Coliseum
The Professional Fighters League brings its fourth event of the regular season to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, July 19. The card features featherweights and heavyweights.
Below is a look at the fight card and the point standings as these two divisions will conclude their regular season. The top eight fighters in the standings after their second bouts qualify for the postseason this fall.
FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHTS AT PFL 4
Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie
Lance Palmer vs. Juma Tuerxun
Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler
Magomed Idrisov vs. Bekbulat Magomedov
Marcos Galvao vs. Max Coga
Timur Valiev vs. Lee Coville
FEATHERWEIGHT POINT STANDINGS
1. Alexandre Almeida 6 (1-0)
2. Steven Siler 6 (1-0)
3. Lance Palmer 5 (1-0)
4. Andre Harrison 3 (1-0)
5. Timur Valiev 3 (1-0)
6. Nazareno Malegarie 3 (1-0)
7. Marcos Galvao 0 (0-1)
8. Max Coga 0 (0-1)
9. Juma Tuerxun 0 (0-1)
10. Bekbulat Magomedov 0 (0-1)
11. Magomed Idrisov 0 (0-1)
12. Lee Coville 0 (0-1)
HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS AT PFL 4
Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May
Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins
Jared Rosholt vs. Kelvin Tiller
Josh Copeland vs. Shawn Jordan
HEAVYWEIGHT POINT STANDINGS
1. Kelvin Tiller (1-0)
2. Francimar Barroso (1-0)
3. Jack May 6 (1-0)
4. Alex Nicholson 5 (1-0)
5. Jared Rosholt 3 (1-0)
6. Philipe Lins 3 (1-0)
7. Valdrin Istrefi 0 (0-1)
8. Jake Heun 0 (0-1)
9. Josh Copeland 0 (0-1)
10. Daniel Gallemore 0 (0-1)
11. Caio Alencar 0 (0-1)
12. Shawn Jordan 0 (0-1)
(Note: Istrefi, Heun, Gallemore and Allencar llikely will fight at an upcoming PFL event).
PFL 5 also is scheduled for Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 2.
