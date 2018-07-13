PFL 4 fight card for Nassau Coliseum

The Professional Fighters League brings its fourth event of the regular season to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, July 19. The card features featherweights and heavyweights.

Below is a look at the fight card and the point standings as these two divisions will conclude their regular season. The top eight fighters in the standings after their second bouts qualify for the postseason this fall.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHTS AT PFL 4

Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie

Lance Palmer vs. Juma Tuerxun

Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler

Magomed Idrisov vs. Bekbulat Magomedov

Marcos Galvao vs. Max Coga

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Timur Valiev vs. Lee Coville

FEATHERWEIGHT POINT STANDINGS

1. Alexandre Almeida 6 (1-0)

2. Steven Siler 6 (1-0)

3. Lance Palmer 5 (1-0)

4. Andre Harrison 3 (1-0)

5. Timur Valiev 3 (1-0)

6. Nazareno Malegarie 3 (1-0)

7. Marcos Galvao 0 (0-1)

8. Max Coga 0 (0-1)

9. Juma Tuerxun 0 (0-1)

10. Bekbulat Magomedov 0 (0-1)

11. Magomed Idrisov 0 (0-1)

12. Lee Coville 0 (0-1)

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS AT PFL 4

Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May

Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins

Jared Rosholt vs. Kelvin Tiller

Josh Copeland vs. Shawn Jordan

HEAVYWEIGHT POINT STANDINGS

1. Kelvin Tiller (1-0)

2. Francimar Barroso (1-0)

3. Jack May 6 (1-0)

4. Alex Nicholson 5 (1-0)

5. Jared Rosholt 3 (1-0)

6. Philipe Lins 3 (1-0)

7. Valdrin Istrefi 0 (0-1)

8. Jake Heun 0 (0-1)

9. Josh Copeland 0 (0-1)

10. Daniel Gallemore 0 (0-1)

11. Caio Alencar 0 (0-1)

12. Shawn Jordan 0 (0-1)

(Note: Istrefi, Heun, Gallemore and Allencar llikely will fight at an upcoming PFL event).

PFL 5 also is scheduled for Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 2.