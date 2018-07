Freeport's Andre Harrison remained undefeated (19-0) with a unanimous decision over Nazareno Malegarie at PFL 4 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on July 19, 2018. With the win, Harrison clinched a spot in the PFL playoffs.

Andre Harrison, heads to the stage at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. The Freeport fighter won a unanimous decision.

Andre Harrison, left, interacts with spectators after a fight with Nazareno Malegarie at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. The Freeport fighter won a unanimous decision.

Andre Harrison, takes a breat after round 1 during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. The Freeport fighter won a unanimous decision.

Andre Harrison, right, fights Nazareno Malegarie during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. The Freeport fighter won a unanimous decision.

Andre Harrison, defeats Nazareno Malegarie at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. The Freeport fighter won a unanimous decision.

Andre Harrison, left, and his daughter Aniyah on the octagon after he won Nazareno Malegarie at PFL 4 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on July 19, 2018. The Freeport fighter won a unanimous decision.

