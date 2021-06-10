Islip's Chris Wade stopped Arman Ospanov in the second round at PFL 4 in Atlantic City on June 10, 2021, to clinch a spot in the PFL playoffs later this year.

Chris Wade prepares to enter the cage before facing Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Chris Wade kicks Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Chris Wade celebrates his second round KO over Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: Chris Wade celebrates his second round KO over Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill)