SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 4: Chris Wade vs. Arman Ospanov

Islip's Chris Wade stopped Arman Ospanov in the second round at PFL 4 in Atlantic City on June 10, 2021, to clinch a spot in the PFL playoffs later this year.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: Chris Wade
Credit: Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill

Chris Wade prepares to enter the cage before facing Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Chris Wade prepares to enter the cage before
Credit: Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill

Chris Wade prepares to enter the cage before facing Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: (L-R) Chris
Credit: Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill

Chris Wade kicks Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: Chris Wade
Credit: Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill

Chris Wade celebrates his second round KO over Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: Chris Wade
Credit: PFL MMA/Cooper Neill

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: Chris Wade celebrates his second round KO over Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill)

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JUNE 10: Chris Wade
Credit: Cooper Neill/Cooper Neill

Chris Wade celebrates his second round KO over Arman Ospanov during the PFL 4 event at Ocean Casino Resort on June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

