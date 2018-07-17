TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 4 open workouts

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Professional Fighters League held open workouts on Tuesday at LAW MMA in Garden City ahead of PFL 4 this week at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Alex Nicholson appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Lance Palmer appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Lance Palmer appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Lance Palmer appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Lance Palmer appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Lance Palmer appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Lance Palmer appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Steven Siler appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Steven Siler appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Steven Siler appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Steven Siler appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

Steven Siler appears at the PFL 4 open
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Steven Siler appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Will Weaver during NBA Media Day at the Will Weaver named head coach of Long Island Nets
Fans hang out in the Citi Pavilion before A night in Citi Pavilion at Citi Field
Aaron Judge of the Yankees and the American Aaron Judge’s HR Derby win last year still talk of town
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles in the DeGrom’s agent wants contract extension or trade
Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts against the Tim Hardaway Jr.: Lowest point to top of game
Jacob deGrom's agent is demanding a trade Lennon: Little leverage now for deGrom’s agent