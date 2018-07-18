PFL 4 weigh-in results
Below are the results from Wednesday’s official weigh-ins for PFL 4 on Thursday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.
FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHTS
Andre Harrison (145.6) vs. Nazareno Malegarie (145.6)
Lance Palmer (145.8) vs. Juma Tuerxun (145.2)
Alexandre Almeida (145.4) vs. Steven Siler (145.8)
*Carl Deaton (150) vs. Bekbulat Magomedov (145.6)
Marcos Galvao (145.8) vs. Max Coga (145.6)
Timur Valiev (145.6) vs. Darrick Minner (148.4)*
HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS
Francimar Barroso (239.2) vs. Jack May (261.6)
Alex Nicholson (216.2) vs. Philipe Lins (231.8)
Jared Rosholt (245.6) vs. Kelvin Tiller (265)
Josh Copeland (261.6) vs. Shawn Jordan (264.8)
Valdrin Istrefi (245) vs. Daniel Gallemore (256.2)
*missed weight
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.