SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 4 weigh-in results

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open

Andre Harrison appears at the PFL 4 open workouts on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at LAW MMA in Garden City. Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com
Below are the results from Wednesday’s official weigh-ins for PFL 4 on Thursday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHTS

Andre Harrison (145.6) vs. Nazareno Malegarie (145.6)

Lance Palmer (145.8) vs. Juma Tuerxun (145.2)

Alexandre Almeida (145.4) vs. Steven Siler (145.8)

*Carl Deaton (150) vs. Bekbulat Magomedov (145.6)

Marcos Galvao (145.8) vs. Max Coga (145.6)

Timur Valiev (145.6) vs. Darrick Minner (148.4)*

HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS

Francimar Barroso (239.2) vs. Jack May (261.6)

Alex Nicholson (216.2) vs. Philipe Lins (231.8)

Jared Rosholt (245.6) vs. Kelvin Tiller (265)

Josh Copeland (261.6) vs. Shawn Jordan (264.8)

Valdrin Istrefi (245) vs. Daniel Gallemore (256.2)

*missed weight

