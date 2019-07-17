PFL 5 fight card

The fifth event of the Professional Fighters League’s second season takes place on Thursday, July 25 in Atlantic City with featherweights and lightweights looking to earn a spot in the postseason.

Long Islanders Chris Wade and Andre Harrison will fight for the second time this season at lightweight and featherweight respectively. Both enter the event with three points in the PFL standings for their weight classes.

Below is the latest fight card ahead of PFL 5 at Ocean Casino Resort.

PFL 5 card on ESPN2, 9 p.m. Eastern

Lightweight: Chris Wade (3 points) vs. Akhmet Aliev (6 points)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (3 points) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (6 points)

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (3 points) vs. Nate Andrews (0 points)

Featherweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov (0 points) vs. Daniel Pineda (0 points)

Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov (0 points) vs. Ylies Djiroun (0 points)

PFL 5 card on ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (6 points) vs. Ramsey Nijem (3 points)

Featherweight: Andre Harrison (3 points) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (6 points)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (3 points) vs. Bao Yincang (0 points)

Featherweight: Alex Gilpin (0 points) vs. Freddy Assunção (0 points)

Lightweight: Carlao Silva (0 points) vs. Jesse Ronson (0 points)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (0 points) vs. Peter Petties (0 points)

Featherweight: Steven Siler (0 points) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (0 points)