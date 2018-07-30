The fifth event in the Professional Fighters League’s inaugural regular season takes place on Thursday, Aug. 2 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

PFL 5 will feature the lightweights and the light heavyweights in their second and final matches of the regular season. The top eight fighters in each division will advance to the PFL playoffs beginning in October.

PFL 5 main card, 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Lightweight: Jason High vs. Natan Schulte

Light heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes vs. Brandon Halsey

Lightweight: Will Brooks vs. Robert Watley

Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Rakim Cleveland

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov vs. Luiz Firmino

PFL 5 prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch

Lightweight: Chris Wade vs. Yuki Kawana

Light heavyweight: Dan Spohn vs. Artur Alibulatov

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov vs. Efrain Escudero

Lightweight: Thiago Tavares vs. Arthur Estrazulas