PFL 5 fight card at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
The fifth event in the Professional Fighters League’s inaugural regular season takes place on Thursday, Aug. 2 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.
PFL 5 will feature the lightweights and the light heavyweights in their second and final matches of the regular season. The top eight fighters in each division will advance to the PFL playoffs beginning in October.
PFL 5 main card, 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN
Lightweight: Jason High vs. Natan Schulte
Light heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes vs. Brandon Halsey
Lightweight: Will Brooks vs. Robert Watley
Light heavyweight: Maxim Grishin vs. Rakim Cleveland
Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov vs. Luiz Firmino
PFL 5 prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch
Lightweight: Chris Wade vs. Yuki Kawana
Light heavyweight: Dan Spohn vs. Artur Alibulatov
Lightweight: Islam Mamedov vs. Efrain Escudero
Lightweight: Thiago Tavares vs. Arthur Estrazulas
