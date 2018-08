PFL 5 at Nassau Coliseum

Scenes from PFL 5 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

The crowd cheers for Islip's Chris Wade as he defeated Yuki Kawana during a PFL 5 lightweight bout at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday.

Islip's Chris Wade reacts to his win over Yuki Kawana in a PFL 5 lightweight bout at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday.

Islip's Chris Wade, left, chokes Yuki Kawana during a PFL 5 lightweight bout at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday.

Islip's Chris Wade, right, chokes Yuki Kawana during a PFL 5 lightweight bout at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday.

Islip's Chris Wade, left, chokes Yuki Kawana during a PFL 5 lightweight bout at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday.

Islip's Chris Wade, right, chokes Yuki Kawana during a PFL 5 lightweight bout at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Thursday.