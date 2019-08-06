PFL 6 fight card

The sixth event of the Professional Fighters League's second season takes place on Thursday, Aug. 8 in Atlantic City with heavyweights and light heavyweights, as well as one pair of bantamweights, looking to earn a spot in the PFL playoffs.

Below is the latest fight card ahead of PFL 6 at Ocean Casino Resort.

Main Card on ESPN+, 10 p.m. Eastern

Heavyweight: Kelvin Tiller (6 points) vs. Denis Goltsov (6 points)

Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii (3 points) vs. Jared Rosholt (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Vinny Magalhães (0 points) vs. Rakim Cleveland (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Rashid Yusupov (3 points) vs. Viktor Nemkov (3 points)

Heavyweight: Ali Isayev (3 points) vs. Carl Seumanutafa (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin (3 points) vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin (0 points)

Heavyweight: Valdrin Istrefi (0 points) vs. Muhammed Dereese (0 points)

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (0 points) vs. Sidemar Honorio (0 points)

Heavyweight: Francimar Barroso (3 points) vs. Ante Delija (0 points)

Preliminary Card on ESPN2, 8 p.m. Eastern

Light Heavyweight: Bazigit Atajev (6 points) vs. Emiliano Sordi (5 points)

Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson (0 points) vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Jordan Johnson (0 points) vs. Sigi Pesaleli (3 points)

Light Heavyweight: Dan Spohn (0 points) vs. Ronny Markes (0 points)