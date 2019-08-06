TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 6 fight card

Maxim Grishin, left, and Jordan Johnson exchange strikes

Maxim Grishin, left, and Jordan Johnson exchange strikes during their light heavyweight bout at PFL 3 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on June 6, 2019. Photo Credit: PFL Media/Ryan Loco

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

The sixth event of the Professional Fighters League's second season takes place on Thursday, Aug. 8 in Atlantic City with heavyweights and light heavyweights, as well as one pair of bantamweights, looking to earn a spot in the PFL playoffs.

Below is the latest fight card ahead of PFL 6 at Ocean Casino Resort.

Main Card on ESPN+, 10 p.m. Eastern

Heavyweight: Kelvin Tiller (6 points) vs. Denis Goltsov (6 points)

Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii (3 points) vs. Jared Rosholt (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Vinny Magalhães (0 points) vs. Rakim Cleveland (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Rashid Yusupov (3 points) vs. Viktor Nemkov (3 points)

Heavyweight: Ali Isayev (3 points) vs. Carl Seumanutafa (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin (3 points) vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin (0 points)

Heavyweight: Valdrin Istrefi (0 points) vs. Muhammed Dereese (0 points)

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (0 points) vs. Sidemar Honorio (0 points)

Heavyweight: Francimar Barroso (3 points) vs. Ante Delija (0 points)

Preliminary Card on ESPN2, 8 p.m. Eastern

Light Heavyweight: Bazigit Atajev (6 points) vs. Emiliano Sordi (5 points)

Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson (0 points) vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily (0 points)

Light Heavyweight: Jordan Johnson (0 points) vs. Sigi Pesaleli (3 points)

Light Heavyweight: Dan Spohn (0 points) vs. Ronny Markes (0 points)

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is congratulated by third Yanks pound out 6 HRs to beat O's in 7th straight win
Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) follows his homer Surging Ramos' three-run homer sparks Mets
Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) celebrates with third Lennon: Mets have felt right at home at Citi Field
Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers during Wheeler pitches eight shutout innings as Mets win again
Michael Conforto steals second base ahead of tag Could Mets bring in New York native Panik at second?
Yankees' Mike Tauchman follows through on a two-run Tauchman exemplifies Yanks' 'next man up' mentality
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search