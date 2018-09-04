Freeport's Andre Harrison and Islip's Chris Wade each advanced to the playoffs in the Professional Fighters League's inaugural season.

Harrison won both of his bouts in the featherweight division by decision and earned six points, placing him third in the final standings for the regular season. Wade lost his first bout, then won his second bout with a first-round submission, earning six points and the No. 4 seed.

Here's how the brackets shapes up for Harrison and Wade:

ANDRE HARRISON

Harrison, 30, faces No. 6 Alexandre Bezerra in the featherweight quarterfinals on Oct. 5 in New Orleans. Should Harrison win that two-round bout, he would face the winner of No. 2 Lance Palmer and No. 7 Max Coga that same night in a three-round semifinal fight. (Note: If the two-round quarterfinal bout is tied after completion, the winner of the first round advances, according to PFL rules. If that round is a draw, then the second-round winner advances.)

Harrison (19-0) fought Bezerra (22-5) at Titan FC 41 in September 2016 and won a unanimous decision to successfully defend his featherweight title. Harrison also has faced Palmer before, beating him by unanimous decision to win the World Series of Fighting title in March 2017.

Featherweight quarterfinal bracket, Oct. 5 in New Orleans

No. 1 Steven Siler vs. No. 8 Nazareno Malegarie

No. 4 Timur Valiev vs. No. 5 Alexandre Almeida

No. 3 Andre Harrison vs. No. 6 Alexandre Bezerra

No. 2 Lance Palmer vs. No. 7 Max Coga

CHRIS WADE

Wade, 30, will fight No. 5 Robert Watley (11-2) in the lightweight quarterfinals on Oct. 13 in Long Beach, California. Should Wade advance to the semifinals, he would face the winner of No. 1 Natan Schulte and No. 8 Johnny Case. Wade (13-4) lost a unanimous decision to Schulte in their first fight of the PFL regular season in June.

Lightweight quarterfinal bracket, Oct. 13 in Long Beach, California

No. 1 Natan Schulte vs. No. 8 Johnny Case

No. 4 Chris Wade vs. No. 5 Robert Watley

No. 3 Islam Mamedov vs. No. 6 Thiago Tavares

No. 2 Will Brooks vs. No. 7 Rashid Magomedov