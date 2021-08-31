TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL Championship fight card

Chris Wade stares down Bubba Jenkins at the

Chris Wade stares down Bubba Jenkins at the PFL semifinal weigh-ins on Aug. 26, 2021. Credit: PFL/Cooper Neill

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: PFL Championship

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

Location: Hollywood, Florida

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Where to Watch: ESPN+, ESPN 2

Announcers: Sean O'Connell, Randy Couture, Kenny Florian

Watch on

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Advertisement

PFL Championship fight card

Featherweight: Chris Wade vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio

Women's lightweight: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Marthin Hamlet

Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija

Other bouts

Women's lightweight: Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets manager Luis Rojas responds to the 'thumbs
Mets' Luis Rojas on 'thumbs down', more
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets
Lindor, Baez apologize to those offended by their thumbs-down gestures
A segment of the new Denis Potvin and
Potvin and Trottier featured in NFT collection
Corey Kluber #28 of the New York Yankees
Kluber unravels in fourth inning; Yanks rally but lose to Angels
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels
Angels star Ohtani leaves nearly all in awe, including Yanks
A promotional photo for "Islander" a theater production
Play about suffering Isles fans sets the stage for dealing with larger issues
Didn’t find what you were looking for?