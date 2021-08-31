PFL Championship fight card
Event: PFL Championship
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
Location: Hollywood, Florida
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Where to Watch: ESPN+, ESPN 2
Announcers: Sean O'Connell, Randy Couture, Kenny Florian
Watch on
*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.
PFL Championship fight card
Featherweight: Chris Wade vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Lightweight: Loik Radzhabov vs. Raush Manfio
Women's lightweight: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado
Welterweight: Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov
Light heavyweight: Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Marthin Hamlet
Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija
Other bouts
Women's lightweight: Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes