PFL to host championship night at MSG's Hulu Theater

The Professional Fighters League begins its playoffs this Friday in Las Vegas. Those who emerge from the semifinals that night, and those who do the same the following two events, will meet for a million bucks. Those six championship bouts will take place on New Year's Eve at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.

"We're excited to come back and continue the tradition on New Year's Eve," PFL chief executive Peter Murray said. "It's a notable night in sports."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, and PFL newsletter subscribers are able to begin purchasing tickets on Thursday.

"We were approached by a number of different cities and venues, including others in New York, but we like being at 'The Mecca' and tied to MSG, and just a few blocks away from Times Square," Murray said. "Six belts will be raised before the ball drops."

Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, headlines Friday's card as the women's lightweight division and the men's welterweight divisions compete in the PFL's playoffs. The men will have to fight twice and win twice in order to advance to the $1 million championship match. Only four women advanced to the playoffs, so there is only a semifinal round on Friday night. (The women's lightweight division, a first in mixed martial arts, began with eight fighters, where as men's divisions start with 12 in the regular season.)

"We saw it last year, and it was thrilling for fans, very intense night of fights," Murray said of the PFL's twice-in-one-night playoff format. "Fighters fighting two different opponents and having to win to get into the championship, to make their way to New York and MSG on New Year's Eve."

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the championship night. The move from NBC Sports last year to the ESPN platforms this year has helped PFL grow its average audience per event by 46 percent, Murray said.

Freeport's Andre Harrison and Islip's Chris Wade both reached the semifinals last year and are back in the playoffs this year. Harrison and Wade will compete in the featherweight and lightweight playoffs, respectively, next week in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. The light heavyweights and heavyweights will fight on Halloween night at Mandalay Bay.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In its second year, the PFL has hosted seven of its first 17 events in its current format (regular season, playoffs, championship) in New York, including two at Hulu Theater and five at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

PFL 7 FIGHT CARD, FRIDAY

Women's lightweight semifinals

No. 1 Sarah Kaufman vs. No. 4 Larissa Pacheco

No. 2 Kayla Harrison vs. No. 3 Genah Fabian

Men's welterweight quarterfinals

No. 1 Glaico Franca vs. No. 8 Andre Fialho

No. 4 John Howard vs. No. 5 David Michaud

No. 3 Sadibou Sy vs. No. 6 Ray Cooper III

No. 2 Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. No. 7 Chris Curtis

Semifinals

Franco-Fialho winner vs. Howard-Michaud winner

Sy-Cooper winner vs. Magomedkerimov-Curtis winner

Other featured bouts

Welterweight: Jesse Ronson vs. Nikolay Aleksakhin

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane vs. Matt Wagy

PFL 8 FIGHT CARD, THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Featherweight quarterfinals

No. 1 Lance Palmer vs. No. 8 Gadzhi Rabadanov

No. 4 Alex Gilpin vs. No. 5 Andre Harrison

No. 3 Luis Rafael Laurentino vs. No. 6 Jeremy Kennedy

No. 2 Movlid Khaybulaev vs. No. 7 Daniel Pineda

Semifinals

Palmer-Rabadanov winner vs. Gilpin-Harrison winner

Laurentino-Kennedy winner vs. Khaybulaev-Pineda winner

Lightweight quarterfinals

No. 1 Natan Schulte vs. No. 8 Ramsey Nijem

No. 4 Akhmed Aliev vs. No. 5 Rashid Magomedov

No. 3 Chris Wade vs. No. 6 Nate Andrews

No. 2 Islam Mamedov s. No. 7 Loik Radzhabov

Semifinals

Schulte-Nijem winner vs. Aliev-Magomedov winner

Wade-Andrews winner vs. Mamedov-Radzhabov winner

PFL 9 FIGHT CARD, THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Heavyweight quarterfinals

No. 1 Denis Goltsov vs. No. 8 Satoshi Ishii

No. 4 Kelvin Tiller vs. No. 5 Ali Isaev

No. 3 Alex Nicholson vs. No. 6 Francimar Barroso

No. 2 Muhammed DeReese vs. No. 7 Jared Rosholt

Semifinals

Goltsov-Ishii winner vs. Tiller-Isaev winner

Nicholson-Barroso winner vs. DeReese-Rosholt winner

Light heavyweight quarterfinals

No. 1 Emiliano Sordi vs. No. 8 Sigi Pesaleli

No. 4 Bozigit Ataev vs. No. 5 Viktor Nemkov

No. 3 Vinny Magalhaes vs. No. 6 Rashid Yusupov

No. 2 Maxim Grishin vs. No. 7 Jordan Johnson

Semifinals

Sordi-Pesaleli winner vs. Ataev-Nemkov winner

Magalhaes-Yusupov winner vs. Grishin-Johnson winner