The Professional Fighters League concludes its inaugural season with its $1 million championship night on New Year's Eve at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.
PFL will crown champions in its six weight classes and award each a $1 million prize.
The night also includes a women's lightweight bout featuring Kayla Harrison, a former two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist in judo. This will be Harrison's third fight since transitioning to MMA, and the PFL will be adding a women's lightweight division to its league format in 2019.
Welterweight Championship: No. 1 Ray Cooper III vs. No. 2 Magomed Magomedkerimov
Heavyweight Championship: No. 3 Philipe Lins (3) vs. No. 8 Josh Copeland
Light Heavyweight Championship: No. 1 Vinny Magalhaes (1) vs. No. 6 Sean O’Connell
Lightweight Championship: No. 1 Natan Schulte (1) vs. No. 7 Rashid Magomedov
Featherweight Championship: No. 1 Steven Siler (1) vs. No. 2 Lance Palmer
Middleweight Championship: No. 1 Abus Magomedov (1) vs. No. 2 Louis Taylor
Lightweight Feature Bout: Kayla Harrison vs. Moriel Charneski
