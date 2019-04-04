The Professional Fighters League on Thursday announced the fight cards for its first three events, all to be held at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Below is a look at the three event dates, the weight classes being showcased those nights and the matchups within each division.

PFL 1 on May 9: Welterweights, Women's Lightweights

On ESPN+, 6-9 p.m. Eastern

Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (Brazil) (13-2-1) vs. Bojan Velickovic (Serbia) (16-8-2)

Lightweight: Larissa Pacheco (Brazil) (11-2) vs. Roberta Samad (Cincinnati) (4-1)

Welterweight: Gamzat Khiramagomedov (Russia) (7-0) vs. Glaico Franca (Brazil) (19-5)

Lightweight: Genah Fabian (New Zealand) (1-0) vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel (Canada) (4-0)

Welterweight: Sadibou Sy (Sweden) (7-4-1) vs. David Michaud (Phoenix) (15-4)



On ESPN2, 9-11 p.m.

Lightweight: Sarah Kaufman (Canada) (20-4-1) vs. Morgan Frier (Las Vegas) (4-1)

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III (Hawaii) (17-6) vs. Zane Kamaka (Hawaii) (13-3)

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov (Russia) (23-5) vs. John Howard (Boston) (27-14-1)

Lightweight: Kayla Harrison (Middletown, Ohio) (3-0) vs. Svetlana Khautova (Russia) (2-0)

Welterweight: Louis Taylor (Chicago) (18-4-1) vs. Chris Curtis (Cincinnati) (20-5)

PFL 2 on May 23: Featherweights, Lightweights

On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.

Featherweight: Steven Siler (Provo, Utah) (32-18-1) vs. TBA

Featherweight: Damon Jackson (Dallas) (16-2-1) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (Russia) (13-0)

Featherweight: Alexandre Bezerra (Brazil) (22-6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (Canada) (13-1)

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (Brazil) (15-3-1) vs. Bao Yincang (China) (12-6-1)

On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (Russia) (22-3-1) vs. Loik Radzhabov (Tajikistan) (11-0)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (Russia) (16-2) vs. Ylies Djiroun (France) (16-4)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (Brazil) (20-9) vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (Brazil) (33-1)

Lightweight: Akhmed Aliev (Russia) (17-4) vs. Carlao Silva (Brazil) (11-1)

Lightweight: Ramsey Nijem (Orem, Utah) (10-7) vs. Ronys Torres (Brazil) (37-6)

Featherweight: Andre Harrison (Freeport) vs. Freddy Assuncao (Atlanta) (10-1)

Lightweight: Chris Wade (Islip) (14-5) vs. Nate Andrews (Providence, R.I.) (15-1)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (Columbus, Ohio) (17-3) vs. Alex Gilpin (Madison, Wis.) (12-1)

PFL 3 on June 6: Heavyweights, light heavyweights

On ESPN2, 7-9 p.m.

Heavyweight: Ben Edwards (Australia) (4-0) vs. Ante Delija (Croatia) (15-3)

Heavyweight: Jared Rosholt (Sandpoint, Idaho) (17-6) vs. Denis Goltsov (Russia) (22-5)

Light Heavyweight: Dan Spohn (Columbus) (18-6) vs. Bozigit Ataev (Russia) (19-3)

Light Heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes (Brazil) (18-10-1) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (Mexico) (15-4)

On ESPN+, 9 p.m.-midnight

Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson (Apopka, Fla.) (13-7) vs. Francimar Barroso (Brazil) (22-7-1-1)

Light Heavyweight: Rashid Yusupov (Russia) (10-1) vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin (Russia) (11-3-2)

Light Heavyweight: Ronny Markes (Brazil) (18-7) vs. Sigi Pesaleli (New Zealand) (3-0)

Light Heavyweight: Maxim Grishin (Russia) (28-7-1) vs. Jordan Johnson (Gilbert, Ariz.) (10-0)

Heavyweight: Valdrin Istrefi (Switzerland) (13-2) vs. Ali Isaev (Russia) (4-0)

Light Heavyweight: Smealinho Rama (New York) (11-5-1) vs. Viktor Nemkov (Russia) (26-7)

Heavyweight: Kelvin Tiller (Topeka, Kan.) (10-2) vs. Muhammed Dereese (Titusville, Fla.) (7-0)

Heavyweight: Philipe Lins (Brazil) (14-3) vs. Satoshi Ishii (Croatia) (20-8-1)