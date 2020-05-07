The Professional Fighters League postponed its season until next year, but that hasn't stopped the third-year mixed martial arts organization from keeping a foot in the New York market by helping to contribute to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

PFL announced Thursday that it will provide 25,000 meals to help the Food Bank of New York City feed thousands of New Yorkers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also released a PSA to help drive additional donations.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19, and we’d like to thank medical personnel and essential workers on the front lines caring for those in need. This pandemic has impacted lives in different ways, including hindering people’s ability to put food on the table,” PFL chief executive Peter Murray, who grew up in the Bronx, said in a news release. “We want to let them know they are not alone in this fight and the PFL is in their corner. As a lifelong New Yorker, New York City is a special place for me and the PFL. Our headquarters are in NYC and we’ve staged historic, season ending Championship events at Madison Square Garden. New York is our home, and together with Food Bank For New York City, we can make a difference here. We also encourage national support to fight hunger through Feeding America.”

The PFL hosted its championship night at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater the past two years, plus a handful of other events there and at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison and PFL welterweight and MMA star Rory MacDonald are part of the PSA, as is PFL broadcaster and former six-time UFC champion Randy Couture. To donate, visit PFLMMA.com or PFL.everydayhero.com/us/covid.

“Demand for food has never been higher and the challenges associated with meeting the needs of our community never greater,” Food Bank For New York City vice president Janis Robinson said. “The number of people turning to our emergency food network has grown 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes a team effort to tackle a crisis, and we are so grateful for organizations like the Professional Fighters League and countless generous individuals for their support and contributions during this pandemic.”

The PFL continues to monitor the societal and economic impact of COVID-19. The league recently rescheduled its 2020 season for 2021, while committing to providing a monthly cash stipend to its contracted fighters to help provide relief through the calendar year.