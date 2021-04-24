The Islip-raised Chris Wade won a unanimous decision over Anthony Dizy in their season-opening featherweight bout at PFL 1 at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on April 23, 2021. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Wade.

Wade earned three points in the PFL featherweight standings, and with one match left in the MMA league's regular season, after all the tiebreakers are considered, Wade is in fifth place. The top four fighters advance to the postseason.