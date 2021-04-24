TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Islip's Chris Wade prepares to face Anthony Dizy
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 1: Chris Wade vs. Anthony Dizy

Print

The Islip-raised Chris Wade won a unanimous decision over Anthony Dizy in their season-opening featherweight bout at PFL 1 at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on April 23, 2021. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Wade.

Wade earned three points in the PFL featherweight standings, and with one match left in the MMA league's regular season, after all the tiebreakers are considered, Wade is in fifth place. The top four fighters advance to the postseason.

MORE PHOTOS

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Tyron Fight photos: UFC 260 Jan Blachowicz of Poland celebrates after his victory UFC 259 fight photos LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Derrick Fight photos: UFC Vegas 19 Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Gilbert Burns of UFC 258 photos: Usman vs. Burns LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: (R-L) Alexander Fight photos: UFC Vegas 18 Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC Fight photos: Chandler's UFC debut In this handout image provided by the UFC, UFC 257 photos: McGregor vs. Poirier Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale UFC 257 weigh-in photos Mike Davis kicks Mason Jones in a lightweight Fight photos: UFC Fight Island 8 ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: Fight photos: UFC Fight Island 7 Juliana Velasquez, in the tank top, and Ilima-Lei Fight photos: Velasquez takes Macfarlane's Bellator title LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: In this Fight photos: UFC 255 In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva Gegard Mousasi, in the red gloves, and Douglas Fight photos: Mousasi vs. Lima at Bellator 250 In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) UFC 254 fight photos: Khabib vs. Gaethje
Didn’t find what you were looking for?