PFL playoff matchups for 2021

The third season of the Professional Fighters League will host its semifinal playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida in August. The winners in each of the six weight classes will move to the $1 million championship on New Year's Eve.

Here are the semifinal bouts, as determined by the PFL's points system and series of tiebreakers.

PFL semifinals: Featherweights, Aug. 13

1. Brendan Loughnane (9 points) vs. 4. Movlid Khaybulaev (6 points)

2. Chris Wade (8 points) vs. 3. Bubba Jenkins (6 points)

PFL semifinals: Lightweights, Aug. 13

1. Loik Radzhabov (6 points) vs. 4. Alexander Martinez (3 points)

2. Clay Collard (6 points) vs. 3. Raush Manfio (6 points)

PFL semifinals: Welterweights, Aug. 19

1. Joao Zeferino (8 points) vs. 4. Magomed Magomedkerimov (5 points)

2. Rory MacDonald (8 points) vs. 3. Ray Cooper (5 points)

PFL semifinals: Light heavyweights, Aug. 19

1. Antonio Carlos Jr. (7 points) vs. 4. Emiliano Sordi (4 points)

2. Cezar Ferreira (6 points) vs. Marthin Hamlet (5 points)

PFL semifinals: Heavyweights, Aug. 27

1. Bruno Cappelozza (12 points) vs. 4. Jamelle Jones (6 points)

2. Denis Goltsov (10 points) vs. 3. Ante Delija (6 points)

PFL semifinals: Women's lightweights, Aug. 27

1. Larissa Pacheco (12 points) vs. 4. Taylor Guardado (6 points)

2. Kayla Harrison (12 points) vs. 3. Genah Fabian (8 points)