

This one was about the grind. The limiting of distance. The constant pressure.



Chris Wade did all of that as he beat Nate Andrews by majority decision in the PFL lightweight quarterfinals on Thursday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The judges scored the bout, 19-19, 20-18, 20-18, in favor of the third-seeded Wade from Islip.

“I know I have to fight again, so that’s in the back of my head,” Wade said. “You don’t want to take too much damage, get into a 10-minute striking fight with somebody as talented as him on the feet, so I wanted to control the fight and limit damage.”

Wade must now face No. 7 Loik Radzhabov in the semifinals later tonight, with the winner advancing to the championship and a shot at $1 million on New Year’s Eve at MSG’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

Wade pressured Andrews from the start of the fight and controlled where the fight took place. He got a takedown and was able to stay in top position for most of the first round. In the second round, Andrews was able to get off a few strikes that connected, but Wade eventually took the fight where he wanted to, the ground.

Wade connected on 13 of 18 strikes in the two-round fight, doing most of his damage with 10 of 11 ground strikes. Andrews landed 14 of 30 strikes for the fight.

Wade (17-5) beat Andrews (16-3) in the PFL’s regular season last July with a similar grappling approach. After that fight, Wade said Andrews was tougher than he had expected. Asked after Thursday’s quarterfinal win if Andrews had made adjustments, Wade was clear with his answer.

“No, he didn’t. I knew he wouldn’t be able to,” Wade said. “[I’m a] state champion [wrestler] from New York. He’s from Rhode Island. You don’t learn how to stop takedowns in six weeks, so I knew he couldn’t win the fight.”