TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Islip's Chris Wade grinds his way to the PFL semifinals

Islip's Chris Wade won a majority decision over

Islip's Chris Wade won a majority decision over Nate Andrews in the PFL quarterfinals on Oct. 17, 2019, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: PFL Media/Ryan Loco

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print


This one was about the grind. The limiting of distance. The constant pressure.

Chris Wade did all of that as he beat Nate Andrews by majority decision in the PFL lightweight quarterfinals on Thursday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The judges scored the bout, 19-19, 20-18, 20-18, in favor of the third-seeded Wade from Islip.

“I know I have to fight again, so that’s in the back of my head,” Wade said. “You don’t want to take too much damage, get into a 10-minute striking fight with somebody as talented as him on the feet, so I wanted to control the fight and limit damage.”

Wade must now face No. 7 Loik Radzhabov in the semifinals later tonight, with the winner advancing to the championship and a shot at $1 million on New Year’s Eve at MSG’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

Wade pressured Andrews from the start of the fight and controlled where the fight took place. He got a takedown and was able to stay in top position for most of the first round. In the second round, Andrews was able to get off a few strikes that connected, but Wade eventually took the fight where he wanted to, the ground.

Wade connected on 13 of 18 strikes in the two-round fight, doing most of his damage with 10 of 11 ground strikes. Andrews landed 14 of 30 strikes for the fight.

Wade (17-5) beat Andrews (16-3) in the PFL’s regular season last July with a similar grappling approach. After that fight, Wade said Andrews was tougher than he had expected. Asked after Thursday’s quarterfinal win if Andrews had made adjustments, Wade was clear with his answer.

“No, he didn’t. I knew he wouldn’t be able to,” Wade said. “[I’m a] state champion [wrestler] from New York. He’s from Rhode Island. You don’t learn how to stop takedowns in six weeks, so I knew he couldn’t win the fight.”

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in Yankees just don't have it in ALCS Game 4 loss to Astros
New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) and teammates Barzal scores twice as Isles defeat Winnipeg
Yankees leftfielder Brett Gardner (11) in the dugout Lennon: Yankees' Game 4 loss to Astros is demoralizing
Gleyber Torres #25 of the Yankees reacts after Yankees make four errors in ugly Game 4
Blake Coleman #20 of the New Jersey Devils Rangers look rusty on power play in loss to Devils
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) Rangers' Fox OK after elbow from Devils' Hall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search