PFL playoffs: Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian
Fight scenes from the PFL women's lightweight playoff bout between Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian on Aug. 19, 2021. Harrison remained unbeaten in her MMA career with a first-round stoppage due to strikes against Fabian.
Genah Fabian in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Kayla Harrison in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Kayla Harrison celebrates her win over Genah Fabian in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
