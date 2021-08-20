Fight scenes from the PFL women's lightweight playoff bout between Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian on Aug. 19, 2021. Harrison remained unbeaten in her MMA career with a first-round stoppage due to strikes against Fabian.

Genah Fabian in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Kayla Harrison in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Kayla Harrison celebrates her win over Genah Fabian in a lightweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Aug. 19, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.