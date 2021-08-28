TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL Playoff 3 semifinal: Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

Islip's Chris Wade defeated Bubba Jenkins on Friday in Hollywood, Fla., to advance to the PFL final in October.

Chris Wade and Bubba Jenkins in a featherweight
Credit: PFL/Cooper Neill

Chris Wade and Bubba Jenkins in a featherweight fight during the PFL playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Hollywood, Fla.

