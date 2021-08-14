TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

PFL 7 playoffs: Lightweight and welterweight semifinal photos

Scenes from the PFL semifinals in welterweight and lightweight, plus additional bouts, on Aug. 13, 2021, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Magomed Magomedkerimov and Sadibou Sy in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Magomed Magomedkerimov and Sadibou Sy in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Loik Radzhabov and Alexander Martinez in a lightweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Clay Collard and Raush Manfio in a lightweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Clay Collard and Raush Manfio in a lightweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Loik Radzhabov and Alexander Martinez in a lightweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

Gleison Tibau submitted Micah Terrill in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Darrell Horcher lost by unanimous decision to Olivier Aubin-Mercier in a lightweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Brett Cooper and Tyler Hill in a welterweight bout during PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 13, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

