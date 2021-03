PFL Season 3 roster and fight cards

The Professional Fighters League will return for a third season this April, after delaying it last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be divisions again in Season 3. Below is a look at the rosters for each division and announced fight cards.

Featherweights

Tyler Diamond

Anthony Dizy

Movlid Khaybulaev

Bubba Jenkins

Brendan Loughnane

Sheymon Moraes

Lance Palmer*

Jason Soares

Jo Sungbin

Chris Wade

Lightweights

Akhmed Aliev

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Johnny Case

Clay Collard

Marcin Held

Joilton Lutterbach

Mikhail Odintsov

Anthony Pettis

Loik Radzhabov

Natan Schulte*

Welterweights

Nikolai Aleksakhin

Ray Cooper III*

Aleksei Kunchenko

Rory MacDonald

Magomed Magomedkerimov

David Michaud

Jason Ponet

Sadibou Sy

Gleison Tibau

Joao Zeferino

Light Heavyweights

Chris Camozzi

Cezar Ferreira

Marthin Hamlet

Jordan Johnson

Tom Lawlor

Smealinho Rama

Nick Roehrick

Emiliano Sordi*

Dan Spohn

Jordan Young

Heavyweights

Bruno Cappelozza

Ante Delija

Renan Ferreira

Denis Goltsov

Ali Isaev*

Hatef Moeil

Brandon Sayles

Mohammed Usman

Justin Willis

Fabricio Werdum

Women's Lightweights

Cindy Dandois

Genah Fabian

Taylor Guardado

Kayla Harrison*

Olena Kolesnyk

Mariana Morais

Larissa Pacheco

Julija Pajic

Laura Sanchez

Kaitlin Young

* defending champion

April 23: Featherweights and Lightweights

ESPN 2 Card, 9 p.m. ET

Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Jason Soares

Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins

ESPN+ Card, 5:30 p.m.

Loik Radzhabov vs. Johnny Case

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Mikhail Odintsov

Chris Wade vs. Anthony Dizy

Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond

Brendan Loughnane vs. Sheymon Moraes

April 29: Welterweights and Light heavyweights

ESPN 2 Card, 9 p.m. ET

Rory MacDonald vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Jordan Johnson vs. Tom Lawlor

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card, 5:30 p.m.

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Smealinho Rama vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Gleison Tibau vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet

Scheduled regular-season event dates

May 6

June 10

June 17

June 25