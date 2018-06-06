Kelvin Tiller made weight. As did Alex Nicholson. However, the two will not be fighting each other on Thursday in the Professional Fighters League’s debut event at Hulu Theater.

Tiller came in at 265.4 pounds on Wednesday morning in Manhattan during weigh-ins for PFL 1. That was within the one-pound allowance of the heavyweight limit. Nicholson weighed in at 214.6 pounds. That’s a difference of 50.8 pounds, far exceeding the New York State Athletic Commission’s rule for weight differential. Under NYSAC rules for a heavyweight bout, both fighters must be within 25 pounds of one another.

PFL co-president Carlos Silva said just before noon Wednesday they still are sorting out potential matchup changes. Several fight changes are expected later today.

Tiller could fight Shawn Jordan, who came in well over the 266-pound weight limit at 275.2 pounds. Jordan’s bout against Philipe Lens (231) also must be changed under NYSAC rules. Even if Jordan was on weight, it would have been a 34-pound difference.

Freeport’s Andre Harrison of Bellmore Kickboxing and Marcos Galvao of Long Island MMA in Farmingdale made weight for their featherweight bouts. All other fighters also made weight for Thursday’s start to the PFL’s new format that features a two-fight regular season, playoffs and a $1 million championship bout in six different weight classes.

Main card, 9 p.m. on NBCSN

Featherweight: Andre Harrison (145.2) vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun (144.8)

Heavyweight: Caio Alencar (243.2) vs. Jake Heun (224)

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (145.6) vs. Bekbulat Magomedov (145.2)

Heavyweight: Shawn Jordan (275.2) vs. Philipe Lins (231)

Featherweight: Timur Valiev (146) vs. Max Coga (146)

Prelims, 6 p.m. on Facebook Watch

Heavyweight: Jared Rosholt (245) vs. Valdrin Istrefi (248.2)

Heavyweight: Josh Copeland (258.4) vs. Jack May (262)

Featherweight: Marcos Galvao (145.4) vs. Nazareno Malegarie (145.8)

Featherweight: Magomed Idrisov (145) vs. Steven Siler (145.2)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (145.8) vs. Lee Coville (143.8)

Heavyweight: Francimar Barroso (240.2) vs. Daniel Gallemore (255.2)

Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson (214.6) vs. Kelvin Tiller (265.4)