SportsMixed Martial Arts

Queens’ Randy Brown booked for UFC Boise

Randy Brown prepares to face Mickey Gall in

Randy Brown prepares to face Mickey Gall in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
The “Rude Boy” is headed to Idaho this summer.

Randy Brown, from Queens by way of Jamaica, will fight Niko Price in a welterweight bout at UFC Boise on July 14, a UFC official said.

Brown, who trains at Budokan Martial Arts in Lynbrook, last fought in November at Madison Square Garden. He won a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall, a fellow “Lookin’ For a Fight” alum.

Brown (10-2, 4-2 UFC) fought four times in 2016 and twice in 2017. This will be his first fight of 2018.

Price (11-1, 3-1, 1 no contest UFC) is coming off a second-round submission victory over George Sullivan last January. All three of Price’s UFC wins have been by stoppage.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov headline the card at CenturyLink Arena and airing on FS1.

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

