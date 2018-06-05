Queens’ Randy Brown booked for UFC Boise

The “Rude Boy” is headed to Idaho this summer.

Randy Brown, from Queens by way of Jamaica, will fight Niko Price in a welterweight bout at UFC Boise on July 14, a UFC official said.

Brown, who trains at Budokan Martial Arts in Lynbrook, last fought in November at Madison Square Garden. He won a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall, a fellow “Lookin’ For a Fight” alum.

Brown (10-2, 4-2 UFC) fought four times in 2016 and twice in 2017. This will be his first fight of 2018.

Price (11-1, 3-1, 1 no contest UFC) is coming off a second-round submission victory over George Sullivan last January. All three of Price’s UFC wins have been by stoppage.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov headline the card at CenturyLink Arena and airing on FS1.