St-Pierre, Bisping make weight for UFC 217 match

The fun has yet to stop for Georges St-Pierre this week as he makes his return at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden after four years.

At the official weigh-ins Friday morning in Manhattan, St-Pierre was fascinated with the word “disrobe,” then proceeded to follow its definition and step on the scales. He weighed in at 184.4 pounds, making his challenge to middleweight champion Michael Bisping (184.6) an official fight for the title on Saturday.

Then, he struck a pose or two or three for the cameras. First the archer’s pose. Then the leg flex, followed by a bodybuilder’s back muscle pose. All the while, smiles and laughter from the former welterweight king.

“What Arnold Schwarzenegger would think of my posing?” St-Pierre said. “I think he would be disappointed.”

All 24 fighters made weight for their fights on Saturday night at MSG. This will be the first event in New York to include two new policies adopted by the state’s athletic commission.

The Association of Boxing Commissions approved these recommendations over the summer, and NYSAC typically follows their guidelines, with a few modifications.

First, if a fighter loses control of a bodily function (vomits, urinates, defecates) because of a legal strike, the fight will be stopped automatically and that fighter loses by TKO due to medical stoppage. If it’s from an accidental strike, the fight will be ruled a no contest if the foul happens before the completion of the second or third round, depending on the scheduled length of the bout. After that, it goes to the judges’ scorecards. If the strike is deemed an intentional foul, that fighting is disqualified. Should a fighter lose control of a bodily function in between rounds, they must be cleared by a doctor to resume fighting.

Second, NYSAC adopted use of instant replay review. In the time between the fight being stopped and the final decision being announced, the in-ring referee is permitted to view the sequence that ended a fight to determine the correct outcome. The in-ring referee may consult with the alternate referee, but authorization to make the final call rests solely with the in-ring referee.

UFC 217 weigh-in results

Main card, 10 p.m., PPV

Middleweight title fight

Champion Michael Bisping (184.6) vs. Georges St-Pierre (184.4)

Bantamweight title fight

Champion Cody Garbrandt (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (134.8)

Strawweight title fight

Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (114)

Other fights

Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Johny Hendricks (185.8) vs. Paulo Borrachinha (185.8)

(Prelims, 8 p.m., FS1)

James Vick (155.2) vs. Joe Duffy (155.4)

Walt Harris (251.8) vs. Mark Godbeer (244)

Corey Anderson (205.4) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Randy Brown (170.8) vs. Mickey Gall (169.8)

Early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass

Aleksei Oleinik (246.2) vs. Curtis Blaydes (258.8)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (205.2) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.6)

Aiemann Zahabi (135.2) vs. Ricardo Ramos (135.4)