This is a test by D. Becker

Former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman has left his consulting job with the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service after he was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a teenage boy at a Boy Scout camp more than 50 years ago, officials said.

Ackerman, 76, notified officials on Monday that “he was withdrawing from further engagement with the county due to personal considerations,” said Jason Elan, a spokesman for County Executive Steve Bellone.

“The former Congressman is no longer working with the County,” Elan said in a statement.

Ackerman, a Democrat who retired from Congress in 2012, worked as a special adviser to the Civil Service department for less than six months. Officials announced his hiring in February after the Bellone administration ousted Civil Service chief Alan Schneider.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 16 in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, accused Ackerman of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 1966 while working at the Ten Mile River Camp near Narrowsburg, in upstate New York.

Ackerman has denied the allegations through an attorney, who said Ackerman would fight the suit and seek dismissal of the case.

A message left at a phone number listed for Ackerman's Roslyn Heights home was not returned immediately.