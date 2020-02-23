TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

This is a test by D. Becker

By Marge Perry and Joe Dziemianowicz Special to Newsday, Special to amNewYork
Print

Former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman has left his consulting job with the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service after he was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a teenage boy at a Boy Scout camp more than 50 years ago, officials said.

Ackerman, 76, notified officials on Monday that “he was withdrawing from further engagement with the county due to personal considerations,” said Jason Elan, a spokesman for County Executive Steve Bellone.

“The former Congressman is no longer working with the County,” Elan said in a statement. 

Ackerman, a Democrat who retired from Congress in 2012, worked as a special adviser to the Civil Service department for less than six months. Officials announced his hiring in February after the Bellone administration ousted Civil Service chief Alan Schneider.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 16 in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, accused Ackerman of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 1966 while working at the Ten Mile River Camp near Narrowsburg, in upstate New York.

Ackerman has denied the allegations through an attorney, who said Ackerman would fight the suit and seek dismissal of the case.

A message left at a phone number listed for Ackerman's Roslyn Heights home was not returned immediately.

By Marge Perry and Joe Dziemianowicz Special to Newsday, Special to amNewYork

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers left wing Chris Kreider sets before a Kreider, Rangers agree to 7-year deal ahead of trade deadline
Liberty guard Marine Johannes (left) handles the ball Liberty re-sign Johannes to multi-year deal
Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers makes Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich involved in car crash
Igor Shesterkin and Pavel Buchnevich were in a Rangers' Davidson details injuries of Shesterkin and Buchnevich after car accident
Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his Isles trade for Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during a spring Matz thinks he has fixed his first-inning problems
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search