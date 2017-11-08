The UFC's multiple weight class champions

Though many have had the opportunity, only three fighters in UFC history have won UFC titles in multiple weight classes.

Randy Couture First title: UFC heavyweight championship

Randy Couture won a majority decision over Maurice Smith at UFC Japan on Dec. 21, 1997, to become the heavyweight champion for the first time. He would win that title three separate times.

Second title: UFC light heavyweight championship

Entering UFC 44 against Tito Ortiz as the interim light heavyweight champion, Couture unified the titles with a unanimous decision on Sept. 26, 2003. He would win the 205-pound title a second time the following year.

BJ Penn First title: UFC welterweight championship

BJ Penn submitted Matt Hughes in the first round at UFC 46 to win the 170-pound title on Jan. 31, 2004.

Second title: UFC lightweight championship

Four years later, Penn submitted Joe Stevenson at UFC 80 to win the 155-pound title on Jan. 19, 2008.

Conor McGregor First title: UFC featherweight championship

Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 on Dec. 12, 2015, to win the featherweight title.

Second title: UFC lightweight championship

McGregor, the reigning featherweight champion at the time, took Eddie Alvarez into the second round before stopping him via strikes at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2016, to add the UFC lightweight title to his resume. McGregor became the first fighter to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions at the same time.