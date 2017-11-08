This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Mixed Martial Arts

The UFC's multiple weight class champions

By Newsday.com
Though many have had the opportunity, only three fighters in UFC history have won UFC titles in multiple weight classes.

Randy Couture

First title: UFC heavyweight championship Randy Couture won
First title: UFC heavyweight championship
Randy Couture won a majority decision over Maurice Smith at UFC Japan on Dec. 21, 1997, to become the heavyweight champion for the first time. He would win that title three separate times.
Second title: UFC light heavyweight championship
Entering UFC 44 against Tito Ortiz as the interim light heavyweight champion, Couture unified the titles with a unanimous decision on Sept. 26, 2003. He would win the 205-pound title a second time the following year.

BJ Penn

First title: UFC welterweight championship BJ Penn submitted
First title: UFC welterweight championship
BJ Penn submitted Matt Hughes in the first round at UFC 46 to win the 170-pound title on Jan. 31, 2004.
Second title: UFC lightweight championship
Four years later, Penn submitted Joe Stevenson at UFC 80 to win the 155-pound title on Jan. 19, 2008.

Conor McGregor

First title: UFC featherweight championship Conor McGregor knocked
First title: UFC featherweight championship
Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 on Dec. 12, 2015, to win the featherweight title.
Second title: UFC lightweight championship
McGregor, the reigning featherweight champion at the time, took Eddie Alvarez into the second round before stopping him via strikes at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2016, to add the UFC lightweight title to his resume. McGregor became the first fighter to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions at the same time.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre poses with his cornermen after beating
Georges St-Pierre poses with his cornermen after beating Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

