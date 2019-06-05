Triton Fights 13 fight card at The Space at Westbury
Triton Fights will feature two title fights along with a pro kickboxing bout as the promotion hosts its 13 amateur MMA card on Long Island this Friday at The Space at Westbury.
The fights also will stream on B-R Live. Below is the latest fight card.
Main card, 8 p.m.
Triton Welterweight Title: Ryan Gerena (Vamos BJJ) vs. Ibrahim Kallie (Atos BJJ)
Triton Lightweight Title: Dylan Mantello (LAW MMA) vs. Jayquan Wilder (Jackson Wink MMA)
Pro Kickboxing Feature (185-pound catchweight): Ryan Castro (No Limit KB) vs. Eric Olsen (Orc MMA)
Jr. Middleweight Feature (175): Jason Downer (LIMMA) vs. Dale Menendez (Team Menendez)
Cruiserweight Feature: Kareem Kline (No Limit KB/Freedom BJJ) vs. Christian Alcala (LAW MMA)
Middleweight Feature: Rob Rinck (LIMMA) vs. Victor Mena (Team Mena)
Catchweight (140): Freddy Cardenas (Five Boro Fight Haus) vs. Dovud Tavarov (Discipline MMA)
Lightweight prelim: John Caldone (LIMMA) vs. Chris Cadet (NY Ultimate Fitzone)
Prelims, 6 p.m.
Bantamweight Prelim: Miles Allsop (Ultimate MMA) vs. Jose Ruiz (EEFC)
Welterweight Prelim: Devin Mollberg (No Limits KB) vs. Al Pringle (Team Pringle)
Featherweight Prelim: Andrew Hooper (Renzo Gracie NYC) vs. Miguel Bernacet (Fusion KB)
Light Heavyweight Prelim: Nick Carlson (No Limits KB) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (Moy Tung Kung Fu of CT)
Featherweight Prelim: Tornike Sharvasidze (Discipline MMA) vs. Josh Cruz (EEFC)
Lightweight Prelim: Jesse Dimino (Vada Kempo Karate) vs. Aris Mustafa (Team Mustafa)
Note: All prelim bouts are contested under novice rules.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.