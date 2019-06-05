Triton Fights will feature two title fights along with a pro kickboxing bout as the promotion hosts its 13 amateur MMA card on Long Island this Friday at The Space at Westbury.

The fights also will stream on B-R Live. Below is the latest fight card.

Main card, 8 p.m.

Triton Welterweight Title: Ryan Gerena (Vamos BJJ) vs. Ibrahim Kallie (Atos BJJ)

Triton Lightweight Title: Dylan Mantello (LAW MMA) vs. Jayquan Wilder (Jackson Wink MMA)

Pro Kickboxing Feature (185-pound catchweight): Ryan Castro (No Limit KB) vs. Eric Olsen (Orc MMA)

Jr. Middleweight Feature (175): Jason Downer (LIMMA) vs. Dale Menendez (Team Menendez)

Cruiserweight Feature: Kareem Kline (No Limit KB/Freedom BJJ) vs. Christian Alcala (LAW MMA)

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Middleweight Feature: Rob Rinck (LIMMA) vs. Victor Mena (Team Mena)

Catchweight (140): Freddy Cardenas (Five Boro Fight Haus) vs. Dovud Tavarov (Discipline MMA)

Lightweight prelim: John Caldone (LIMMA) vs. Chris Cadet (NY Ultimate Fitzone)

Prelims, 6 p.m.

Bantamweight Prelim: Miles Allsop (Ultimate MMA) vs. Jose Ruiz (EEFC)

Welterweight Prelim: Devin Mollberg (No Limits KB) vs. Al Pringle (Team Pringle)

Featherweight Prelim: Andrew Hooper (Renzo Gracie NYC) vs. Miguel Bernacet (Fusion KB)

Light Heavyweight Prelim: Nick Carlson (No Limits KB) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (Moy Tung Kung Fu of CT)

Featherweight Prelim: Tornike Sharvasidze (Discipline MMA) vs. Josh Cruz (EEFC)

Lightweight Prelim: Jesse Dimino (Vada Kempo Karate) vs. Aris Mustafa (Team Mustafa)

Note: All prelim bouts are contested under novice rules.