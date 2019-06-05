TODAY'S PAPER
By Mark La Monica
Triton Fights will feature two title fights along with a pro kickboxing bout as the promotion hosts its 13 amateur MMA card on Long Island this Friday at The Space at Westbury.

The fights also will stream on B-R Live. Below is the latest fight card.

Main card, 8 p.m.

Triton Welterweight Title: Ryan Gerena (Vamos BJJ)  vs. Ibrahim Kallie (Atos BJJ)

Triton Lightweight Title: Dylan Mantello (LAW MMA) vs. Jayquan Wilder (Jackson Wink MMA)

Pro Kickboxing Feature (185-pound catchweight): Ryan Castro (No Limit KB) vs. Eric Olsen (Orc MMA)

Jr. Middleweight Feature (175): Jason Downer (LIMMA) vs. Dale Menendez (Team Menendez)

Cruiserweight Feature: Kareem Kline (No Limit KB/Freedom BJJ) vs. Christian Alcala (LAW MMA)

Middleweight Feature: Rob Rinck (LIMMA) vs. Victor Mena (Team Mena)

Catchweight (140): Freddy Cardenas (Five Boro Fight Haus) vs. Dovud Tavarov (Discipline MMA)

Lightweight prelim: John Caldone (LIMMA) vs. Chris Cadet (NY Ultimate Fitzone)

Prelims, 6 p.m.

Bantamweight Prelim: Miles Allsop (Ultimate MMA) vs. Jose Ruiz (EEFC)

Welterweight Prelim: Devin Mollberg (No Limits KB) vs. Al Pringle (Team Pringle)

Featherweight Prelim: Andrew Hooper (Renzo Gracie NYC) vs. Miguel Bernacet (Fusion KB)

Light Heavyweight Prelim: Nick Carlson (No Limits KB) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (Moy Tung Kung Fu of CT)

Featherweight Prelim: Tornike Sharvasidze (Discipline MMA) vs. Josh Cruz (EEFC)

Lightweight Prelim: Jesse Dimino (Vada Kempo Karate) vs. Aris Mustafa (Team Mustafa)

Note: All prelim bouts are contested under novice rules.

