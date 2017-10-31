This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
UFC 217 fan events in New York City

UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes part

UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes part in UFC 205 Open Workouts at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
UFC 217 brings three title fights to Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

But first, there are free opportunities to see the fighters on the card as well as meet and greet other UFC fighters. The events listed here are free and open to the public

Wednesday, Nov. 1

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: UFC 217 open workouts on the arena floor at MSG

Thursday, Nov. 2

2:30 p.m.: UFC 217 press conference at The Theater at MSG

Friday, Nov. 3

3 p.m.: Francis Ngannou and Cynthia Calvillo will meet fans outside MSG on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 31st Street then take a brief double-decker bus tour of the city.

6 p.m.: UFC 217 weigh-ins at The Theater at MSG. This event is free but ticketed. Doors open at 5 p.m. Get your free tickets here.

Saturday, Nov. 4

2-6 p.m.: UFC 217 fan experience with fighter meet and greets, giveaways, etc.

