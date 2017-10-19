The UFC will return to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4.

UFC 217 will be a pay-per-view event and features two title fights so far.

The Garden hosted the UFC’s first show in New York since legalization on Nov. 12, 2016, with a three-title card headlined by Conor McGregor. That event drew a live gate of $17.7 million, the biggest in UFC history by more than $5 million. Attendance was 20,427 — the highest for a sporting event in Garden history.

Here’s the latest UFC 217 fight card:

UFC 217 fight card

Middleweight title fight

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Champion Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Bantamweight title fight

Champion Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Strawweight title fight

Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

@NewsdaySports

Other fights

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha

Corey Anderson vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos

Randy Brown vs. Mickey Gall

UFC 217 ticket sales dates

UFC Fight Club Presale: Sept. 13

advertisement | advertise on newsday

UFC Newsletter Presale: Sept. 14

Public: Sept. 15