The UFC will return to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4.
UFC 217 will be a pay-per-view event and features two title fights so far.
The Garden hosted the UFC’s first show in New York since legalization on Nov. 12, 2016, with a three-title card headlined by Conor McGregor. That event drew a live gate of $17.7 million, the biggest in UFC history by more than $5 million. Attendance was 20,427 — the highest for a sporting event in Garden history.
Here’s the latest UFC 217 fight card:
UFC 217 fight card
Middleweight title fight
Champion Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
Bantamweight title fight
Champion Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Strawweight title fight
Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas
Other fights
Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal
Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha
Corey Anderson vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes
Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos
UFC 217 ticket sales dates
UFC Fight Club Presale: Sept. 13
UFC Newsletter Presale: Sept. 14
Public: Sept. 15
